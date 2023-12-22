Don't miss the opportunity to subscribe to Disney+ from 5.99 euros per month on your plan with ads and enjoy all these new features, as well as the immense catalog of video on demand that you have at your disposal.

New movies and documentaries join Disney+

The Creator It is the most notable premiere of the month and we will have it on Disney+ starting January 17. The new creation by Gareth Edwards, director of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, is set in a future war between humanity and the forces of Artificial Intelligence. The film (and hence its title) revolves around the hunt for the Creator, the designer of advanced AI turned enemy, who wants to stop the war at all costs by developing a mysterious weapon that will end the conflict… and the humanity.

On Wednesday, January 24, we receive a documentary proposal from National Geographic, but it takes a Pixar film as its basis. We talk about Bugs: The real adventurewhich will try to delve into some of the species we saw in the 1998 3D animated film Bugs: A Miniature Adventure, but exploring the realities of nine microworlds of insects.

Series to see in January 2024

Next January 10 we will see Echo, the new series from Marvel Studios with a couple of peculiarities that distinguish it from the rest. The series about Maya López, the character we saw debut in Hawkeye, is the first with an M rating for Mature, therefore it is recommended only for adults due to its violent content, and it will also be the first live-action Marvel series to premiere simultaneously. as a miniseries of 6 episodes available from day one. It's marathon time.

On January 12 we will see a new batch of episodes of Bluey, which receives its fourth season. This cartoon series stars Bluey, a blue heeler dog who loves to play and has an incredible imagination that leads her to transform everyday life situations into incredible adventures.

The Hulu original series that premiered in the United States last November, The Artful Dodger, it will arrive to us on January 17. Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Game of Thrones, The Queen's Gambit) stars in this series set in 1850s Australia and plays a skilled young man who has turned his quick pickpocket fingers into the skillful fingers of a surgeon, although his past will return to pay dividends. accounts.

That same day we will also be able to see the new episodes of the Godfather of Harlem season 3, the series conceived as a prequel to the story told in the film American Gangster. If you have HBO Max, you will have already seen these episodes starring Forest Whitaker, Vincent D'Onofrio or Giancarlo Esposito.

Cristobal Balenciaga is a series that premieres on the 19th as one of the great assets of Disney+ in the first month of the year. This series acts as a biopic of the legendary fashion designer, from his first steps as a designer in Paris to becoming the one who overthrew great fashion empires such as Chanel, Dior and Givenchy.