In an unexpected turn of events, Netflix has snapped up a huge string of Disney-owned television series. Pay close attention to this!

Disney has sold 14 series to Netflix. The Mouse House has taken a surprising turn by licensing 14 of its programs to the competition. These series, previously available only on platforms such as Disney+, ESPN+ or Hulu, will now have a non-exclusive license on the big red streaming platform for 18 months each. Of course, this movement occurs at a key moment. After all, the company that owns Marvel Studios, Star Wars and Pixar is reconsidering its film release strategy. But also its focus on streaming services.

The Disney series that will be added to Netflix will remain available on the Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu services. In addition to being accessible on the Netflix streaming platform. However, this availability will vary. While shows like Prison Break seek to reach new audiences through this expansion, others like Family Guy will remain exclusively on Hulu for strategic reasons.

Discover the 14 series that arrive on the red platform

The complete list of Disney television series moving to Netflix is the next:

Those Wonderful YearsThis Is UsMy Wife and KidsThe Day the Series StoppedThe ResidentWhite ThiefRebaArcherHow I Met Your MotherLostPrison BreakThe HughleysThe Bernie Mac ShowBlooding Around the House

ABC

This decision marks a change in the dynamics of streaming, since Netflix, previously dependent on content from Disney and other studios, later focused on its original production. The release of numerous films and series to these studios’ own streaming services impacted the red streaming platform. And it led to her losing a significant part of her catalog.

