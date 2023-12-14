Starting today, Wednesday, December 13, Disney+ subscribers can enjoy the second season of Tierra Incognita, the original horror and mystery series from the Disney+ Original Productions label. which takes place in a chilling amusement park.

Tierra Incógnita: Season 2. SPECIAL/THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MEXICO.

The new episodes, which are now available on the streaming service for family entertainment, continue the story of Eric Dalaras, Uma, Axel, Pablo and Lila, who deal with the terrifying consequences after having defeated Espanto in the previous season.

Made by Non Stop, The second season of Tierra Incógnita composed of eight 30-minute episodes finds Eric and his friends a few days after they defeated the Espanto.

Eric hides a scar on his arm from a fragment of the creature that remains there. While they decide what to do with the Spook who is frozen in the park, Eric begins to have vivid nightmares that torment him all the time.. Eric wonders if he is going crazy or the fragment that the Dread left in his arm is affecting him.

And that's not the only problem they face: Axel knows everything about the Dread and he also thinks he knows how to handle it. It's only a matter of time until he decides to tell his father so they can start using him as a weapon against his enemies. Not to mention, the disappearances at Cape Qwert have attracted the attention of a mysterious organization known as the Lodge of Double C.

Eric and his friends must find a way to defeat the feared creature and free its victims before it's too late..

Starring Pedro “Pepo” Maurizi, Mora Fisz, Tomás Kirzner, Thomas Lepera and Azucena Zhou, the cast is completed with Carla Pandolfi, Verónica Intile, Ezequiel Rodríguez and Osmar Núñez.

In addition to presenting new scenarios within the emblematic Tierra Incógnita park, the continuation of the story invites you to enter the intriguing world of “The Lodge of the Double C”, while exploring terrifying new areas.

The first season of Tierra Incógnita is also now available on Disney+.

With information from The Walt Disney Company Mexico.

