Disney+ Spain confirms that it will also launch Doctor Who: The Church of Ruby Road in simulcast and we will see it on Christmas Day, but there is a curious and slight change with the next special episode.

This December 25, magic will flood homes with the arrival of someone very special. Santa Claus? He would like it. The doctor! Our beloved Time Lord is back in the special Christmas episode of Doctor Who, titled The Church on Ruby Road, featuring Dear friend in the skin of the new incarnation of the Doctor.

However, there was a lot of uncertainty in these parts because Disney+ Spain did not confirm if we would see the new special episode of the serie in simulcast as was done with the three 60th anniversary specials.

It was this morning when finally the platform has confirmed that we will have the episode Doctor Who: Ruby Road Church on Christmas day itself. Of course, there is a curious detail that may be confusing for those new to the series.

A new Doctor Who special is coming to Disney+

Through Twitter (the social network now known as X), the official Disney+ Spain account has finally launched its first announcement for the Doctor Who Christmas special.

To do this, he has shared some images of the episode as a preview. That would be fine if it weren't for the fact that we saw these images several weeks ago on the BBC. At least they have corroborated its title in Spanish, The Church on Ruby Road.

The curious thing comes when we access the Disney+ application and look for the chapter in question, which is already ready when the time comes for it to be uploaded to the streaming platform.

When we see the cover image for the episode we see that the chapter is described as “special 4” of Doctor Who, something that is not entirely true, as you well know if you are a long-time fan of the series.

Disney+

In case you have decided to start the series with these latest specials, taking advantage of their arrival on Disney+, It is possible that you could be confused thinking that Ruby Road Church is the continuation that is still part of the 60th anniversary.

However, although the special continues after the events of Laughter, it is actually considered by its own showrunner Russell T. Davies as “episode 0” of the next season, which undergoes a new reboot and begins from season 1. .

Subscribe to Disney+

Your favorite movies and series are on Disney+. Subscribe for €8.99/month or save 2 months with the annual subscription, compared to 12 months at the monthly subscription price.

Start subscription

That is, just as was done when the series started in 2005 with Christopher Eccleston leading the cast, Doctor Who: The Church on Ruby Road It represents a new starting point to start the series knowing who the Doctor is and all his lore under the guidance of Ncuti Gatwa, of course, without leaving aside all the previous events.

Once this detail has been clarified, all that remains is for you to get ready to watch Doctor Who this Christmas and enjoy it enough to get hooked on the long-running science fiction series. Remember, Doctor Who: The Church on Ruby Road lands in the Disney+ Spain catalog on Monday, December 25, 2023.