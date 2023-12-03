Many series and more movies arrive in the month of December on the streaming platform.

Disney+ is full of premieres in December 2023

The month of December is already here and Disney+ continues with its new subscription plans and adding new series and movies that will be added to the November premieres, which stood out for adding various titles such as the Christmas Go Claus familyo Murder at the end of the worldthe mystery series with a new type of detective at the helm: a Gen Z hobbyist and tech-savvy hacker named “Darby Hart” (Emma Corrin).

In this overwhelming month, Doctor Who finishes releasing its special episodes while the Spanish production Isabel Preysler: My Christmas It reaches every home. Family Guy and Bob’s Burger premiere new episodes along with season 35 of The Simpsons, while the big movie of the month is Indiana Jones and Destiny’s Day. At the end of the month, it premieres Percy Jackson & The Olympiansa series that will adapt the legendary books by Rick Riordan.

All Disney+ premieres in December 2023

The guide (December 1st)Doctor Who: Especial 2 (December 2)Isabel Preysler: My Christmas (December 5): Isabel opens the doors of her house like never before to show in detail all the Christmas preparations. Her daughters, Tamara Falcó and Ana Boyer, get to work to help her mother prepare everything and create unforgettable memories together. She takes care of even the smallest detail of the preparations, while she shares with her children, also those who live outside of Spain, the excitement of the present and the nostalgia of the past. Christmas is, after all, a time to enjoy with family and remember those who are no longer here.American Horror Story: Delicate (December 6): Series in which after several failed attempts at in vitro fertilization, actress Anna Victoria Alcott wants more than anything to start a family. As expectations rise about her latest film, she begins to suspect that something is watching her and comes between her quest for motherhood.Criminal Minds – Season 16 (December 8)Greg’s Christmas Diary: Stuck in the Snow (December 8)Theater Camp (December 8): Ben Platt and Molly Gordon star in this original comedy as Amosy Rebecca-Diane, lifelong best friends and drama instructors at a camp in upstate New York. After the camp’s indomitable and beloved founder falls into a coma, her eccentric staff must team up with her clueless son to keep the theatrical paradise afloat.Amerrican Horror Stories – Temporada 3 (December 8)Doctor Who: Especial 3 (December 9)Bob’s Burger – Season 13 (December 13th)Now And Then: the last song by the Beatles (December 13): Emotional short film that tells the story behind the Beatles’ latest song, with exclusive images and commentary from Paul, Ringo, George, Sean Ono Lennon and Peter Jackson.Indiana Jones and Destiny’s Day (December 15): Harrison Ford reprises the role of the legendary archaeologist hero, Indiana Jones, in this highly anticipated final chapter of the iconic saga, an exciting globe-trotting adventure in grand style.The Simpsons – Season 35 (December 20th)Percy Jackson and the Olympians (December 20): Leaving the monsters behind and outwitting the gods, the protagonist of the mythical books travels across the United States to return Zeus’ Master Lightning Bolt and avoid war. With the help of his mission companions, Annabeth and Grover. Percy’s journey will bring him closer to the answers he seeks: how to fit into a world that is foreign to him and whether he will be able to understand his destiny.What would happen if…? – Season 2 (December 22): Animation anthology series questions, revisits and gives a twist to some already mythical moments of the MCU.Family Guy – Season 22 (December 27)Raffaella (December 28): Series about the legendary singer, symbol of freedom, queen of television and LGTBQ+ icon.The mill (December 29): A businessman wakes up next to an old mill in the middle of a prison with no idea how he got there. Forced to work like a pack animal to stay alive, he must find a way to escape before his child is born.

