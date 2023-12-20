The exciting fantasy adventure book series, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians“, written by renowned author Rick Riordan, has made a leap to the small screen with its television adaptation that premieres today on Disney+. After the disappointing cinematic attempt, fans can finally immerse themselves in the popular series of this best-seller.

The story of Percy Jackson takes place in the United States in the contemporary context, but always remembering its roots in Greek mythology.. The saga consists of five main books and five spin-offs that have captivated readers of all ages.

The narrative follows the adventures of Percy Jackson, who embarks on a risky mission to return Zeus's master lightning bolt and prevent an imminent war. With the collaboration of Annabet and Grover, Percy faces monsters and gods on a journey that goes beyond the physical, exploring his own destiny in a world that is foreign to him.

The television version of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” promises to redeem fans' expectations after the failure of the film adaptation. Each chapter has a duration of 38 minutes.

Today the first two episodes of the series were released. Each premiere will take place on Wednesdays at 2 in the morning. So, the first season will end at the end of January.

With this television adaptation, Percy Jackson fans have the opportunity to relive the magic and excitement that enchanted readers in the original work. Disney+ embarks on a mission to bring the popular story to life through a series that promises to excite and captivate a new generation of viewers.

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel * * *

OB

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions