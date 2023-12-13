Disney+, the streaming platform for family entertainment, has new content, there are two series that will capture the attention of the kids at homesince one is related to interesting science and the other is a story full of adventure.

Science Fair: The series. SPECIAL/THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MEXICO.

Science Fair: The Series

It is an original National Geographic series that can be seen on Disney+ starting today. Nine high school students from different corners of the world navigate rivalries and setbacks on their way to compete in the International Science and Engineering Fair. Going up against 1,700 of the world's best and brightest, only one will be named best in show.

Tierra Incógnita: Season 2. SPECIAL/THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MEXICO.

Tierra Incognita: Season 2

The second season of this Disney+ original series is now available on the streaming service. In this Eric and his friends a few days after they defeated the Espanto. Eric hides a scar on his arm from a fragment of the creature that remains there. While they decide what to do with the Espanto who is frozen in the park, Eric begins to have vivid nightmares that torment him all the time and he wonders if he is going crazy or the fragment that the Espanto left in his arm is affecting him. But that's not the only problem they face: Axel knows everything about the Espanto and he also thinks he knows how to handle it. Eric and his friends must find a way to defeat the feared creature and free its victims before it's too late.. The first season can now be seen on Disney+.

