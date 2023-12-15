Disney+, the streaming platform for family entertainment, launches two seasonal contents for its subscribers' leisure time. Have fun with these new stories and let the spirit of Christmas enter your home and your heart.

Here the movie and the special that can now be seen on Disney+.

A Christmas for CHUECO

It is an original Disney+ special that can now be seen on the streaming service. In this special, Chueco discovers that Juan and the boys do not celebrate Christmas. After Lorena's death, the Christmas spirit of that house disappeared. Chueco intends for the family to regain their hope and decorates the house with Christmas decorations, he even asks Santa Claus to bring them gifts again, but his efforts are in vain. What Chueco does not suspect is that Amanda will be his best ally to bring back the spirit of Christmas. The first season of CHUECO is available on Disney+.

Christmas Mischief. ESPECIAL/THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MÉXICO.

Christmas Mischief

It is a seasonal movie that is now available on Disney+. On Christmas morning, fifth grader Andy finds himself without Santa's gift from him. Realizing that he has ended up on the naughty list and feeling unfairly maligned, Andy assembles a team of eight other children in the same situation to together carry out an elaborate robbery in Santa's village at the North Pole. and thus obtain the gifts they believe they deserve.

