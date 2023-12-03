The holiday season is a favorite for digital platforms, since viewers of these technologies usually have more time and desire to spend hours consuming their entertainment products.

It is also usually time to recover old classics and, above all, make a list full of Christmas motifs to celebrate the December holidays.

If you have a subscription to the platform Disney+ The premieres that will take place during the month will be few, but substantial. Below we tell you what they are.

What Christmas movies are coming out?

The magic of Christmas. Christmas pranks. Disney plus Santa Clause: a new Santa.

All of them now available from December 1st.

What other films or series will be released?

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (12/01/2023). The Shepherd (12/01/2023). Percy Jackson and the Olympians (12/20/2023). What if…? (12/22/2023).

