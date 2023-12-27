The premiere of Frozen 3 is going to be one of the biggest in Disney history. And, to make matters worse, expectations have been sky-high in the studio.

Disney has made an ambitious promise with Frozen 3. The Mouse House is generating great expectations regarding the third installment of its frozen saga. At least, according to Peter Del Vecho, producer of the first two films and the recent animated film titled Wish.

Peter del Vecho stated that the study of Walt Disney Pictures He only makes sequels if there is a solid story to tell. And, although he is focused on the premiere of Wish, he has high expectations for Frozen 3. In fact, he mentioned that they are already working on the development of the film and that he is very confident that it will be amazing. That is the promise that the executive has made.

However, these new statements from a top Walt Disney Pictures executive suggest that Frozen 3 It may not be ready in a short period of time. Which means a longer wait for fans. While the delay might be worth it, details about the third installment's plot remain unknown.

What could we see in the third installment of the saga?

Fans have expressed interest in further exploring the history of the elemental spirits introduced in the Disney franchise within Frozen 3. Especially, considering Elsa's role as the fifth spirit and her connection to the Enchanted Forest. Some hope that this new film will also give more prominence to Anna, now ruler of Arendelle, which could add interesting layers to the story.

Jennifer Lee, in an interview with Games Radar, hinted that Frozen 3 and Frozen 4 could be a two-part story, ensuring that they have a lot to say in the direction the Disney film will take and showing enthusiasm for the path they are taking. There is speculation that the franchise will follow a similar strategy to Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame within Marvel Studios to keep viewers expectant and excited.

Fuente: The Direct

