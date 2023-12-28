The special episode Doctor Who: Ruby Road Church was going to introduce Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor much later than planned, but Disney suggested Russell T. Davies modify it.

Since December 25, we have available in the Disney+ catalog the special Christmas episode of Doctor Who, which is a new starting point for viewers who want to have their first contact with the long-lived serie of Science fiction.

Like Rosethe episode with which the so-called “modern stage” began back in 2005, in The Church of Ruby Road its plot focuses more on Ruby Sundaythe Doctor's new companion, while the Time Lord is relegated to the background until he meets the young woman on the adventure with the Goblins.

However, The original idea was for the Doctor not to be introduced until late in the episode, but Disney suggested his showrunner change it..

Ncuti Gatwa was to appear much later in the Doctor Who Christmas special

As reported by CBR, the showrunner of Doctor Who, Russell T. Davieshas revealed that there was originally no intention to show Ncuti Gatwa so early in the Christmas special, but that his appearance was going to take place much later.

However, After test screenings, Disney suggested that the Doctor be introduced much earliersince fans demanded to see more of the actor.

That is why Russell T. Davies decided to add the scene in which the Doctor saves Ruby from a falling Christmas decorationwhere the character is quickly introduced when a police officer appears to question him about what happened.

Davies understands that fans want to see more of the new Doctor, especially since he was already shown more than necessary in the 60th anniversary special after the moment of regeneration (sorry, two-generation) with David Tennant.

After the Christmas special, we have to wait a little to continue enjoying Ncuti Gatwa, since the new season 1 of Doctor Who premieres on BBC and Disney+ at some point in the spring 2024. What did you think of the new start of the series? Tell us in our comments section.