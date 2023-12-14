Disney+, the family entertainment streaming service, has new content such as series, movies and documentaries ad hoc for the holiday season. Get to know the movies and the special that can now be seen on Disney+.

Greg's Diary: Dead End Christmas!

It is a film that is now available on Disney+. This year, the holidays are proving especially stressful for Greg Heffley. After accidentally damaging a snow blower when he was building a snowman with his best friend, Rowley Jafferson, Greg is worried about not getting the new video game console he wanted so much for Christmas. Things get worse when he and his family – which includes his grumpy older brother, Rodrick, and his annoying younger brother, Manny – are stranded by the snow.. . . . Directed by Luke Cormican, it is written and produced by Jeff Kinney.

Isabel Preysler: My Christmas

It is a Disney+ original special program, which can now be seen on the streaming service. In this, Isabel opens the doors of her house like never before to show all the preparations in detail. Her daughters, Tamara Falcó and Ana Boyer, get to work to help her mother prepare everything and create unforgettable memories together again.. She takes care of even the smallest detail of the preparations, while she shares with her children, also with those who live outside Spain, the excitement of the present and the nostalgia of the past.

Doctor Who: Wild and Blue Faraway

It is an original Disney+ program, which is now available on the streaming platform and consists of three specials, Wild and Blue Faraway, Giggles and Christmas Eve Rescue, released as part of the celebration of the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who. These will reunite the fourteenth Doctor with Donna Temple, who will come face to face with the most terrifying villain to date: the Toymaker..

The magic of Christmas

It is a Disney+ original movie, in which Eddie Garrick is a good-hearted man who does not celebrate Christmas because of a bad experience during his childhood. At the request of his ex-wife Allison Garrick, Eddie takes his nine-year-old daughter Charlotte to work on Christmas Eve. There they meet a mysterious man dressed in a red suit named Nick.. Eddie, who is a social worker, believes that Nick is experiencing some delusional episode and needs professional help, but when Eddie draws the ire of a local politician, he and his daughter find themselves immersed in a magical adventure that could help him get his life back. faith in Christmas.

