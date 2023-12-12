Since Microsoft y Xbox They acquired important companies such as Bethesda, the issue of exclusivity has generated quite a few doubts and debates among players. Things haven’t changed much in recent months, especially since projects like Indiana Jones and Blade are on the way. Will they be exclusive to Xbox? Disney spoke about it recently.

Disney talks about the issue of Indiana Jones and Blade exclusivity

The new Indiana Jones will be exclusive to Xbox, and Blade?

During a recent interview with Axios, Old Shoptaw, Disney’s head of gaming, was asked about upcoming games based on its franchises that are in the hands of Xbox. The manager was clear regarding Indiana Jones, since previously It had already been confirmed that it will be exclusive of the Microsoft ecosystem.

To justify it, the manager stated that Xbox has a large market share, so it is not really a movement that will really exclude gamers. On the other hand, he pointed out that the decision makes sense from the financial and development side.

“Given that Xbox is still one of the biggest markets for gaming, we didn’t want to be too exclusionary. We thought it would still reach a broad swath of people, and we felt that financially and strategically for the game, it made sense.” Shoptaw said.

As for Blade, the situation is different, since the interview took place a few hours before the reveal of the project in The Game Awards 2023. However, the manager shared some clues about the game without talking about a possible exclusivity.

Journalist Stephen Totilo, who conducted the interview, said he tried to get information about it once Blade became known. However, he stated that Disney asked him to ask Bethesda about the issue and, in this way, he avoided giving an answer.

That said, the situation for Blade is still not entirely clear, as there are clues that suggest it will be exclusive, but also indications that it could reach other platforms besides Xbox. We will have to continue waiting to find out more about it.

