We have good news for all the players who have been enjoying Disney Illusion Island, since those responsible for it have just confirmed that new free content will be coming to the game in a few days.

Mickey still needs your help

As you surely remember, those in charge of this game for the hybrid console are the teams at Dlala Studios and Walt Disney Games, who launched it on July 28 as an exclusive for said platform.

Almost half a year has passed since then and now the developers want to offer more free content, so the adventure of Mickey and his friends still has a lot to offer.

It’s about the update The Keeper Upwhich will include new time trial challenges and general improvements in different aspects, redesigns of some game maps and more elements.

Here’s what it includes:

Adds Mavens of Monoth Time Trials More Collectibles Accessibility Improvements Gallery Unlocks Map Updates

“In this exciting new experience, players must try to beat the clock and show off their parkour skills thanks to a series of new challenges organized by the ‘Mavens of Monoth’, a group of old Monoth enthusiasts who want to see if anyone ” knows how to navigate these lands better (and faster) than them. Upon entering one, a timer will tick as players battle to grab collectibles through remixed areas of the world, reaching the finish line in the best time possible.” , says the press release.

It is worth mentioning that this free update will arrive next Wednesday December 13thso it is a matter of a couple of days for all users of the Switch game to be able to enjoy its options.

We remind you that this installment has cooperative options for up to 4 players and allows you to put yourself in the shoes of Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy, who must travel across Monoth’s Island to recover the 3 magic books they need to save the place.

Disney Illusion Island is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

