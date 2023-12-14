Again we will talk to you about Disney Illusion Island. Interesting content is coming to us again, this time related to a new update.

Disney Illusion Island

It's been a while since the game was launched, and recently it was confirmed by surprise an interesting content update. They are the following:

This is “The Keeper Up”, a free update. Features “Mavens of Monoth Time Trials” for parkour challenges and collectibles. The “Mavens of Monoth” set time challenges to navigate redesigned areas. It also adds accessibility improvements, gallery unlocks and map updates.

The update is now available and This trailer has been released:

You can also take a look at our analysis. Very interesting, without a doubt. What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our complete coverage of the title at this link.

