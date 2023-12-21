The streaming platform anticipates next year's main titles.

Star Wars could lose one of the premieres scheduled for 2024

Join the conversation

The streaming platform Disney+ has published a preview of all the releases that can be expected for next year, which will begin with Shōgun, a series based on the best-selling novel by James Clavell. The title will be joined by the star-studded drama series “Rivals“based on the iconic novel by Jilly Cooper; the original UK action-adventure series”Renegade Nell“, the new thing from Marvel Studios, “Echo“; or new seasons of Futurama, The Bear and more titles. However, When it comes to Star Wars, a great absence has been revealed.

Disney has anticipated that Lucasfilm has two new Star Wars series prepared for 2024. The first premiere of the saga next year will be The Acolyte, a mystery thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. The protagonist will be a former Padawan who meets with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they face are more sinister than they had ever anticipated.

On the other hand, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will tell the story of four children who find themselves lost in the vastness of the galaxy trying to find their way home. This series with a bigger budget than any other will arrive on the platform in 2024. However, with these two new titles, everything indicates that The second season Andor will wait until the beginning of 2025 to see the light.

It was summer 2022 when Andor revealed a new perspective of the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor's journey as he discovered how to make a difference. The series tells how the Rebellion against the Empire was born, and how people and planets became involved. However, it seems that we will have to wait a while longer to see new chapters of this story created by Tony Gilroy.

Disney+, available for less than €6 per month

Disney+ now has three subscription plans. Its standard plan with ads costs €5.99 per month and has simultaneous streaming with two accounts. Its standard plan without ads costs 8.99 euros per month or 89.90 euros per year, while the premium goes up to 11.99 euros per month or 119.90 euros per year, allowing you to have up to four devices connected at the same time with maximum image and audio quality. Content downloading is enabled on ad-free plans.

Subscribe to Disney+ NOW

Join the conversation