In a year full of blockbusters, with great sagas in theaters, the ravages of the pandemic and the longest Hollywood strike present a great challenge for Disney and the rest of the companies.

The film industry has witnessed a peculiar paradox in 2023. As Disney celebrates the success of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,’ the global blockbuster landscape presents a critical challenge. With a budget of more than 200 million dollars, this installment becomes the only one that makes its investment profitable. This phenomenon not only illuminates Disney’s isolated triumph, but also highlights a worrying trend in the creation of blockbusters.

Disney, known for its safe bets and massive productions, faced a difficult 2023, marked by the company’s centenary and a series of box office failures. From the Indiana Jones sequel to the remake of ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Disney’s big promises failed to resonate with audiences. However, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ emerges as an oasis in this desert, obtaining not only favorable critical reception but also box office success.

The problem of millionaire budgets

But what does this lone hit tell us about the current state of Hollywood? The major studios have followed a strategy of increasing investment in high-budget productions, waiting for box office successes to justify these astronomical sums. This year, most films with budgets exceeding $200 million, from ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ to ‘Wish’ and ‘Napoleon’, have fallen far short of meeting profitability expectations, despite initial projections. In contrast, films like ‘Barbie’, ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’, with much more modest costs, have led the box office.

This panorama raises a crucial question: Is it time for studios to reevaluate their strategies? The case of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ suggests that, although blockbusters can continue to be profitable, a huge budget is not necessary to guarantee their success. This is not the case with Guardians, which starts from a very high budget, but Other productions of lesser value have managed to reach a larger audience, such as those mentioned before. This approach could mark a turning point in how Hollywood approaches the production of its future films, putting the focus not only on investment figures, but also on quality and connection with the public.

An uncertain future for blockbusters

The future of blockbusters in Hollywood seems uncertain. While films with tighter budgets surprise at the box office, the studios’ big bets face a discouraging outlook. The lesson of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ could be a wake up call for the industry, in the sense that among all the blockbusters sometimes only one stands out and the rest should start from a lower budget and to the most important ones or those that can work more, dedicate more effort to them.

In this changing context, Studios must adapt, seeking a balance between investment and authentic connection with their audience. Perhaps the key is getting back to the roots of what makes a film truly memorable: a story that resonates, characters that inspire, and an experience that transcends beyond the numbers.

Additional challenges in the film industry in 2023

2023 has been a year of significant challenges for the film industry, beyond the high budgets. The growing competition of platforms streaming has displaced movie theaters, challenging the traditional distribution and exhibition model. Consumers, now with access to a variety of content from the comfort of their homes, have become more selective about the movies they are willing to pay admission for.

Besides, The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a residual impact on cinema production and attendance. Despite the easing of restrictions, many moviegoers have taken a cautious approach to large gatherings, affecting attendance at premieres and, therefore, box office profits.

These factors, together with high production costs, make up a challenging outlook for Hollywood after the actors and screenwriters strike. Studios need to adapt their strategies to stay relevant and profitable in this ever-changing environment, which could include a greater focus on quality content over quantity, and a deeper exploration of hybrid distribution formats.