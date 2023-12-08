These are not good times for Disney, since they are not succeeding at the box office and now they are facing great demand. Here we give you all the information.

Disney is accused of using stolen technology to create visual effects for the live-action Beauty and the Beast movie. Steve Perlman, the genius behind the MOVA VFX technology, blames the company for using his invention illegally, which could mean a financial debacle for the entertainment giant.

Perlman and MOVA’s legacy dates back to 2008 with The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, marking a revolution in visual effects by achieving stunning CGI representation of facial expressions. Since then, this technology has been a crucial element in blockbusters such as Transformers: Dark of the Moon and Harry Potter, racking up a box office total of approximately $9.5 billion.

The legal tangle is further complicated by a pre-suit licensing freeze, a rights battle between companies, and uncertainty over whether Disney was aware of the prior court dispute before working with Digital Domain 3 (DD3) on La Bella. and the Beast.

This is the situation.

Disney finds itself in the dock, facing the possibility of colossal fines. If he pleads guilty, he could face between $100 million and $139 million in compensation for Beauty and the Beast alone, and that’s just the beginning. With high-performing movies like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame in the line of fire, the financial implications could be devastating.

Beauty and the Beast

The trial, expected to last a week, is an epic showdown where every detail counts. Disney must prove his innocence in this case to avoid multimillion-dollar fines and possible additional lawsuits. Since first of all he has to convince that they did not know that DD3 used MOVA technology.

