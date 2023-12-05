The Disney+ catalog has been left without a much-loved Marvel series… Overnight and without any prior notification!

Disney+ has removed a Marvel series without warning. The Mouse House streaming platform has taken fans by surprise by removing the animated series The Spectacular Spider-Man from its catalog in the United States. Although no official reason has been given, it is speculated that the removal is due to the expiration of the streaming license. Of course, the series from this superhero universe can be very complicated to distribute. At least, if they don’t belong to Kevin Feige’s MCU.

The news, shared by Disney+ Insider, has left Marvel fans quite unhappy. Ultimately, the series was widely accepted and more content was expected, including the appearance of various villains such as Carnage, Hobgoblin and Hydro-Man. It’s a shame that we won’t be able to enjoy all this on the streaming platform of this universe par excellence. We will have to go to other places.

‘The Spectacular Spider-Man’ will have to keep waiting

Currently, the only option to see Josh Keaton’s Spider-Man is through his brief appearance in Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse (2023), Marvel and Sony Pictures film available on Netflix. However, other than purchasing the episodes, there is no other way to easily access the series. Which has generated hope that he will return soon. At least, to the Disney+ catalog.

As for the future of the Marvel character in animation, Peter Parker is expected to have a presence in the second season of What If?. A second season that premieres on Disney+ starting December 22. In addition, the animated series Spider-Man: Freshman Year is in the works, whose launch could be in 2024 or 2025, although there is still no clarity on this matter.

Fuente: DPlus Insider

David Lorao

Aragonese born in Mollet del Vallès. Journalist and writer, lover of literature, music, comics and superheroes. I also like wolves and I have one called Snow.