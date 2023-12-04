After hearing about the controversy over its “physical” edition, and that it will no longer have a free version, Disney Dreamlight Valley continues to leave us interesting news. They come to us after their new summer update and analyze their Cozy Edition in detail.

Specifically, after knowing its roadmap for its departure from Early Access, we can now inform you of the new update that will be released tomorrow, December 5, 2023. This is what it offers:

NEW CONTENT AND IMPROVEMENTS:

Arrival of the Pumpkin King: Jack Skellington and Nightmare Before Christmas items arrive in town.

Multiplayer mode visits to the balle: Share items and discover pixel fragments for upgrades.

Royal Winter Star Path: Transform the valley into a winter wonderland.

New items and challenges: Premium Shop, weekly challenges, and more clothing options.

Improved control: Add/remove villagers, animation updates, and more valley control.

Rift in Time Expansion: Disney Dreamlight Valley Expansion Pass already detailed.

MAIN CHANGES AND BUG FIXES:

Change in Disney furniture: Small modifications for greater visual cohesion.

Clothing adjustments: Goofy’s hat size, clothing lengths and visual details.

Error correction: Fixed problems with elements such as the Pumpkin House, fragment generation and various graphic errors.

What do you think of this Disney Dreamlight Valley content?

