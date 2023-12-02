After hearing about the controversy over its “physical” edition, and that it will no longer have a free version, Disney Dreamlight Valley continues to leave us interesting news. They come to us after their new summer update and analyze their Cozy Edition in detail.

Specifically, after knowing its roadmap for its departure from Early Access, we now have the definitive edition of the game reduced to a lower price than even the deluxe one. We can get it for €41.99 instead of the €69.99 it costs until December 3, 2023.

This package contains:

Early Access to Disney Dreamlight Valley All exclusive cosmetic items in the Standard and Deluxe Founder’s Packs From the Standard Founder’s Pack: 9 decorative items, 3 prints, and 2 clothing items From the Deluxe Founder’s Pack: 1 pet, 10 decorative items, 3 prints and 7 clothes 20,000 moonstones* (in-game currency) These moonstones can be used to activate the premium Star Path**, which grants additional rewards for 7 seasons. Exclusive Ultimate Royal Fox (pet) Exclusive Ultimate Clothing Set (2 items) Exclusive Ultimate Ear Headband and Sweater (2 items) Exclusive Ultimate Furniture Set (13 decoration items) Exclusive Ultimate Floors and Walls (2 decoration items) and 2 color variants) Exclusive ultimate design prints (3 prints to use with the Magic Touch tool***)

