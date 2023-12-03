Streaming platforms have new content and Disney+ will have different movies, series and programs during December. Get to know the movies and the special that can now be seen on Disney+.

Indiana Jones and the dial of destiny

It is a Lucasfilm film that can now be seen on Disney+. Harrison Ford returns as the legendary archaeologist hero in this latest installment of the iconic franchise, a great cinematic adventure, around the world and full of excitement.. Starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, Karen Allen, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Olivier Richters, Ethann Isidore and Mads Mikkelsen. Directed by James Mangold. John Williams, who has scored all of Indy’s adventures since the original, returns to compose the soundtrack. Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Indiana Jones and the last crusadee Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull They are available on Disney+.

Spider-Man: Homecoming. ESPECIAL/THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MÉXICO.

Spider-Man: Homecoming

The Marvel Studio film is now available on Disney+. A young Peter Parker begins to navigate his new identity as a superhero. Excited by his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his aunt May, under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark. Peter tries to return to his normal daily routine, distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, but when the Vulture emerges as a new villain, everything Peter holds most important will be threatened.. With Tom Holland, Marisa Tomey, Robert Downey Jr., Michael Keatron. Spider-Man: Far From Home can be seen on Disney+.

The Shepherd. ESPECIAL/THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MÉXICO.

The Shepherd

It is a Disney+ original movie. On Christmas Eve 1957, Freddie, a young RAF pilot, flies home from Germany to England. He finds himself in danger when his radio and electrical power are cut off, and he is stranded in the North Sea.. Just when it seems his limited fuel—and his luck—is about to run out, a mysterious good Samaritan guides him to safety.

Legendary Heroes: Indiana Jones and Harrison Ford. SPECIAL/THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MEXICO.

Legendary Heroes: Indiana Jones and Harrison Ford

It is a special program that can now be seen on Disney+. From her humble beginnings with supporting roles on television to her pivotal turn as a movie action star and subsequent more introspective roles, This documentary follows the rising career of Harrison Ford. In Legendary Heroes: Indiana Jones and Harrison Ford you can follow Ford’s footsteps through the years with the producers and co-stars who launched Indiana Jones and witnessed how film history was made.

