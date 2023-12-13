This news is not directly related to Nintendo. In this case we are talking about a rumor of a console Disney that could compete with Nintendo Switch.

Specifically, the patent they have filed suggests a portable device, different from what we currently see in the market, focused on mobility and customization. Unlike the Nintendo Switch, which has seen great success with its mobility approach to gaming, this Disney device is worn on the wrist and is designed with an emphasis on Disney superheroes, possibly intended for exclusive use in the parks. company themes.

What is most intriguing is the amount of customization options offered by this device. From selecting a superhero to audio settings and difficulty levels, it seems like Disney is betting big on offering a highly personalized experience. The ability to automatically detect a user and load their profile when placing the device is an especially interesting feature, particularly for the convenience of park visitors.

While this device could enhance the experience at Disney theme parks, it also raises the possibility of being a home product, allowing users to enjoy Disney-themed rides from their homes. However, as with many patents, there is no guarantee that this device will become a final product. Still, it reflects Disney's constant innovation to improve its theme parks and its immersion in technology.

