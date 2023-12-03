The production of The Marvels did not have as much supervision from Marvel Studios due to some external problems.

The Marvels becomes one of the Marvel movies with the lowest box office sales

The Marvels, the sequel to Captain Marvel, has been one of the most anticipated movies of the year, but also one of the most controversial. This film starring Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani, has received mixed reviews from the audience and the specialized press. In fact, The Marvels has suffered a sharp drop in its second week of release, although continues to be an important part of the chronological order of the UCM.

It seems that things are not looking good for the premiere of The Marvels, but the good thing is that the same Disney CEO has given an explanation about why it is not being such an impactful film. In fact, the realization of this process has gone through many drawbacks and restrictionsso we explain everything that Bob Iger has mentioned about The Marvels.

The Marvels was a production with many restrictions for Marvel Studios

The answer to the lack of success of The Marvels could be in the recent statements by the CEO of DisneyBob Iger, who revealed at the NYT DealBook Summit 2023 that the film did not have enough on-set supervision by Marvel Studios executives, due to the restrictions imposed by the 2020 virusaccording to what The Verge indicates.

“The Marvels was filmed during the virus confinement and there was not enough supervision on set (by executives)” – Bob Iger, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This could explain some of the problems the film has had, such as its short length, inconsistent tone, and lack of connection to the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Apparently, director Nia DaCosta had more creative freedom than usualbut also more pressure and less supervision from Marvel Studios, which could have greatly influenced the result of the film, or at least that is what is indicated in the statements.

“I really wanted it to be under two hours. I always think about running time, actually, when I go into a movie. I feel like there’s no need to have it long if you don’t need it, because 1 hour and 45 minutes is pretty average for a movie, so we were all very excited, I just think you do what’s right for the movie. I didn’t even know about this running time thing until I think it was reported on. You have to do what’s right for the movie.” . – Nia DaCosta.

What does this mean for the future of Captain Marvel?

Despite the setbacks, The Marvels It is still an important film for the MCU, as it introduces key characters like Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan, making direct connections to their own series on Disney+. Besides, the film expands the role of Carol Danvers like Captain Marvel, who has become one of the most powerful heroines in this universe and the cosmic space that they have been creating with characters like Thor, Guardians of the Galaxy. Dr. Strange and Eternals.

In fact, Brie Larson has already hinted in the interview with Entertainment Tonight that there could be plans for a third Captain Marvel movie or perhaps some relevant crossover of the character, although he has not given details about it and Marvel Studios has not confirmed anything either.

“There’s definitely something. There’s definitely something, to answer your question, that I’d like to say, but I’m not going to say it.” -Brie Larson

What we do know is that The Marvels will not be the end of the Carol Danvers story, but it will be the beginning of a new stage. According to Nia DaCosta, the film explores the protagonist’s past and present, as well as her relationship with the other two Marvels. Although she has not had the normal supervision of Marvel Studios, continues to be a work with its own personality and with a lot to offer fans. We hope that the third installment of Captain Marvel can exceed expectations and establish Carol Danvers as an undisputed leader of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

