The streaming platform will start the year loaded with exclusive titles.

Disney+ welcomes the new year with more exclusive series and movies

Join the conversation

The month of January is here and Disney+ will release it with its new subscription plans established to receive new series and movies that will be added to the December premieres, which stood out for the specials of Doctor Whonew chapters of Family Guy, The Simpson and Bob's Burger, films like Indiana Jones and Destiny's Dayand the arrival of a new notable series: Percy Jackson & The Olympians.

This month will start with Echo, the first Marvels Studio series of the year and the first to arrive in its entirety without adding its chapters weekly. Among other series, highlights Cristobal Balenciagawhile in the movies section The Creatorone of the best science fiction movies in 2023.

Subscribe to Disney+ NOW

All Disney+ premieres in January 2024

Echo (January 10)

First series from Marvels Studios in 2024. Its protagonist is Maya Lopez, who flees Wilson Fisk's crime empire. When her journey takes her to her home, Maya will have to face her legacy and her own family.

Bluey (January 12)

Bluey is an inexhaustible six-year-old blue heeler dog who loves to play and turns everyday family life into extraordinary adventures, developing her imagination and her mental, physical and emotional recovery capacity.

The Artful Dodger (17 de enero)

An irreverent continuation of Dickens's Oliver Twist which explores the double adult life of the famous prince of thieves. Set in 1850s Australia, in the bustling colony of Port Victory, Jack Dawkins He has turned his quick pickpocket's fingers into the skillful fingers of a surgeon. Dodger's past comes back to haunt him with the arrival of Fagin, who tries to lure him back into the world of crime. A bigger threat to Dodger's heart is Lady Bellethe governor's daughter who is determined to become the colony's first female surgeon.

From robberies to life or death operations, from elegant evenings to street violence, a story of reinvention, betrayal, redemption and love with an innovative touch.

Promotion 09 (January 3)

A class of FBI agents faces immense changes as the US justice system is altered by AI in this FX series.

The Creator (January 17)

Between a future war between humans and AI, A former special forces agent (John David Washington) who is mourning the disappearance of his wife (Gemma Chan), is recruited to kill an AI architect who has developed a mysterious weapon capable of wiping out humanity in this epic sci-fi action thriller.

The Godfather of Harlem – Season 3 (January 17)The jewel thief (January 17)

Cristóbal Balenciaga (January 19)

series in which Cristóbal Balenciaga debuts as a designer in Paris, but the designs that set trends in Spain do not end up working in the sophisticated fashion empire in which Chanel, Dior and Givenchy set trends. Guided by his obsession with control in all aspects of his life, Balenciaga will define his style and end up becoming the greatest of them all.

Bugs: The real adventure (January 24)

Inspired by the world of Disney and PixarBugs: The Real Adventure is the new National Geographic original series that takes place in nine micro bug worlds around the world, where miniature-scale forces of nature and tiny creatures depend on amazing powers and extraordinary alliances to survive every day.

Never Let Him Go: The Story of Scott Johnson (January 24)

Join the conversation