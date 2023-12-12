The director of Disney’s gaming division sees no problem in Indiana Jones, the game developed by MachineGames (Bethesda), being exclusive to the Xbox ecosystem.

Xbox It has many fronts open for the coming years. One of them, undoubtedly, is the Indiana Jones game that the guys at MachineGames are developingthe Bethesda studio responsible for the new Wolfenstein.

It has no launch window, and, for now, we have only seen a brief teaser. It is a similar case to that of The Elder Scrolls VI, which was briefly announced at E3 2018.

The new Indiana Jones video game is a collaboration between Disney, Lucasfilm Games, Bethesda and Microsoft. Everything changed when Redmond acquired ZeniMax, because, in principle, this title was going to be multiplatform.

However, Microsoft renegotiated the contract with Disney and Lucasfilm Games, adjusting development to the current situation.

Indiana Jones will be exclusive to the Xbox ecosystem (Xbox and Windows consoles), will be on day 1 on Xbox Game Pass, and can be played on external platforms such as Steam, but not on PlayStation.

Disney does not take a dim view of exclusivity

In an interview with Axios, Disney’s game director, Old Shoptaw, talks about the Indiana Jones game, which is in development by MachineGames. He also talked about Star Wars KOTOR Remake, and the failures of Marvel’s Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy.

The fact that Indiana Jones is exclusive is a setback in terms of sales, but an advantage in terms of accessibility to the game. Any Game Pass subscriber will be able to enjoy it.

Sean Shoptaw acknowledges that Disney is happy with the decision, and that, From a strategic and financial point of view, it is a brilliant deal.

”Xbox is still one of the largest gaming markets, we didn’t feel like we were going to be too exclusionary. “It will still reach a broad group of people, and we felt, financially and strategically, that it made sense.”

There really shouldn’t be much debate with this issue (any more than there should be with Marvel’s Blade). Neither Indiana Jones nor Blade are licensed by Microsoft, but The agreement has been closed under those conditions.

The same thing happened with Ghostwire Tokyo and Deathloop, which were exclusive to PS5 for a year, because Microsoft respected the agreement signed between Sony and Bethesda before the acquisition.

It is a case similar to that of Marvel’s Wolverine, whose license does not belong to Sony, but will be exclusive to PS5 by contract signed between both parties.

Indiana Jones is postulated as one of the most anticipated AAA games, and would be halfway through its development. It will be released in Xbox Series X|S, Windows, Steam y Xbox Game Pass (día uno)and can also be enjoyed on hybrid consoles such as Steam Deck, ROG Ally or Lenovo Legion Go.