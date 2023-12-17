The Disney empire is no longer the exclusive territory of children. Disney cinema has been appealing to adult audiences for some time now, as demonstrated by the purchase of intellectual properties and production companies (Marvel, 'Star Wars', Fox) that are not exclusively oriented towards children's audiences. And that is just the beginning, as demonstrated by the phenomenon of Disney Adults, or “Disney adults.”

What is a Disney Adult? Adults who follow all the steps of the company are known by that name, sometimes in a much more extensive and profound way than a family with children can afford. Above all because of the economic investment they make: merchandising, trips to Disneyland, streaming platforms… This is a group that arouses many polarized opinions, and receives criticism for the apparent childishness of confronting products with innocent enjoyment and waste. Disney.

For example. We have contacted one of the most visible Disney Adults on social networks: iDanny has a TikTok account dedicated entirely to talking about Disney, its parks and its merchandising. According to him, the secret of the phenomenon is that “Disney movies have two levels of depth, one for the little ones who enjoy them simply as entertainment, and another for adults who, in addition to having fun, capture the deeper messages.”

The value of collecting. But there are attractions for these adults beyond memories and nostalgia. iDanny, for example, also values ​​the economic component that exists in merchandising from a completely adult perspective: “when you are little you enjoy playing but as an adult the objects gain more value, either because it cost you a lot to get them since they were a limited edition, good for the memories they bring you and that live in all those objects.

And now, the parks. The Disney Adults caught the attention of the press a few years ago when they became “the most hated group on the internet” by starring on social networks in very expensive themed weddings inspired by Disney classics or extensive photographic reports of visits to Disneyland without children in sight. Disney has taken good note of how profitable these new customers can be, and has turned them into shadow stars of its parks.

Full adults. It is not surprising. Adults like the protagonist of this trip through Disney World invest in their leisure even more than families with children, since unlike them, they do not have to worry as much about expenses. For years, Disney has been clear that its main income is the parks and museums, and it is increasingly willing to invest more money in making them more attractive for adults without children. Like one couple described in this Business Insider article on the topic, who have an annual pass to Disney World in Florida: They got engaged there, celebrated their fifth anniversary, and plan to visit Disneyland in Tokyo to commemorate their ten years together.

Half of the visitors. According to an anonymous worker for the aforementioned Business Insider article, 40-50% of Orlando park visitors are adults without children, known in park jargon as “nonfamily.” “It's not people's usual perception of parks,” says the employee. It is this increase in adult visitors that has led the company to a change in strategy.

Epcot for adults. As an example of Disney parks geared toward adults, we have Epcot, a theme park at the Disney World complex in Florida that is dedicated to international culture and technology. Its Future World is one of the most popular sections of the Disney parks, and because of its theme, the company is pushing to get adults to spend more money on it: for example, Space 220 is a restaurant set in outer space where it is easy to spend a hundred euros per diner. Also there, in a restaurant in the Japan pavilion, there are $250 dinners.

Piripi en Disneyland. Another example: there is a custom among adult visitors to take a tour of all the international pavilions trying the typical cocktails of each country. Entertainment for adults only. Because that's the thing: adults can afford to spend on a series of activities that are off-limits to families with children. Many of them can be consulted in a completely official adult entertainment guide that Disney itself has published.

Nostalgia sells. And the clearest example of this entire trend is the fact that Disney puts so much weight in recovering icons that triumphed in its team decades ago. We have new heroines like 'Frozen', yes, but the remakes of 'The Little Mermaid', 'The Lion King', 'Aladdin' or 'Beauty and the Beast', among others, have a very clear objective: to captivate the adults who enjoyed these productions when they were children. And seeing the collections of these premieres, it is clear that the objective is achieved.

The check. Because in the end, how much money are we talking about? We asked iDanny about his spending on Disney products to get an idea of ​​how much Disney adults invest in this hobby: “It depends a little on the month and the collections that Disney releases. On more important dates like Halloween and Christmas, they spend more “If I had to put a figure without counting visits to the parks, it would be about €150 a month.”

Plus the parks. Because that is aside: “I have visited Disneyland Paris 25 times and it is my favorite park, for me it is like I was at home. In addition I have also visited the Disney parks in Orlando, Anaheim, Tokyo and Shanghai, I only have to know the from Hong Kong. Many people ask me if I don't get tired of always traveling to Disney, but every time you go there is something new to visit, a character to meet, eat again at your favorite restaurants, go to sleep in a Disney Hotel … one new visit is never the same as another.” It is clear why Disney has found a new vein in this new type of customer.

