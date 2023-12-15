This Friday, December 15, A Christmas for CHUECO premieres on Disney+, a special starring Darío Barassi, Consuelo Duval and Agustín 'Soy Rada' Aristarán (Chueco's voice).

CHUECO, the first Disney+ Original Productions sitcom made in Latin America, which proved to be one of the viewers' favorites, returns with a special in which The charismatic ape (created with the puppetronic technique) discovers that the Gustozzi family does not celebrate Christmas and does everything possible to return the Christmas spirit to the house.

Santiago Torres, Pato Alvarado Loza and Maryel Abrego complete the cast of the new production made by Non Stop.

A Christmas for CHUECO finds Chueco full of joy for the arrival of Christmas, his favorite time of year. But his hopes are lost when Juan informs him that they don't celebrate Christmas at home.even Santa Claus knows not to stop by.

Amanda explains to Chueco that since Lorena died, the Christmas spirit has disappeared from the Gustozzi's hearts. Chueco cannot sit idly by and aims to help the family regain their hope.. For that, he decorates the home with Christmas decorations and even goes to Santa Claus himself to bring gifts again, but everything is useless. What Chueco does not suspect is that Amanda is his best ally to bring the spirit of Christmas back into the home.

Like the original CHUECO series, available on Disney+ with all its episodes, the new 18-minute special features humor as a central element and is aimed at the whole family.

With information from The Walt Disney Company Mexico.

