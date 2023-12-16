A journey through the best Star Wars stories in Comics

Long before Marvel breathed new life into the Star Wars universe in comics, there was a golden era little known to many fans. In the vast cosmos of Star Wars, the Dark Horse Comics era shines with a special intensity, offering a cornucopia of stories that still resonate in the hearts of fans of this franchise.

The Star Wars Comics Revival

Although George Lucas never included them in his official canon, Dark Horse comics represent a fascinating alternative universe. From the psychological depth of Darth Vader and the Phantom Prison to the Legacy series, set beyond the Original Trilogy, Dark Horse gave us an unmatched wealth of material.

1998 saw the launch of Star Wars: Republic, a series that delved into the days before and after The Phantom Menace and Revenge of the Sith. Through its 45 issues, this series not only complemented the Prequel Trilogy, but also provided context and depth to characters like Mace Windu and Qui-Gon Jinn.

In 2006, Dark Times took the baton, immersing us in the consequences of the fateful Order 66. Through a somber tone, he took us along the difficult path of the survivors, maintaining a glimmer of hope even in the darkest times.

The Darth Vader Anthology

Purge, released in 2005, focuses on Darth Vader's relentless pursuit of the surviving Jedi. Each story in this anthology reveals surprising aspects of the relationship between Vader and Palpatine, as well as the deep cruelty of the Empire.

In 2012, Darth Vader and the Phantom Prison presented one of the darkest and most absorbing stories about this iconic character. The miniseries offered a unique look at the Empire and the morally ambiguous corners of Jedi history.

The Star Wars Comics Revival

Tom Veitch and Cam Kennedy gave us in 1993 Dark Empirea series that transformed the Star Wars narrative by showing us a more vulnerable Luke Skywalker and a controversial cloned version of Emperor Palpatine.

In 1995, X-Wing – Rogue Squadron immersed us in exciting space battles, following Wedge Antilles and his team in their fight against the Imperial remnants.

Legacy, released in 2006, took the Star Wars narrative 130 years forward, focusing on Cade Skywalker, a Jedi turned bounty hunter. This comic balances innovation and respect for the Star Wars legacy.

Dawn of the Jedi y Tales of the Jedireleased in 2012 and 1993 respectively, explored the origins and ancient battles between Jedi and Sith, adding layers of depth to the already rich Star Wars mythology.

Beyond video games

In 2006, Knights of the Old Republic expanded the universe of the acclaimed video games, offering epic conflicts and memorable character arcs.

Dark Horse's influence on the expanded universe

Dark Horse stories not only enriched the galaxy of Star Warsbut also influenced subsequent content, even in the Marvel era. These narratives explored unpublished corners of the saga, providing depth and nuances to well-known characters and introducing completely new ones. The “Republic” series, for example, provided a vital context for characters like Mace Windu, enriching his background beyond the films.

On the other hand, Legacy innovated by moving away from the core Skywalker family, proving that Star Wars could thrive even in a distant era. Cade Skywalker He became a complex and fascinating character, representing a darker and more conflicted version of the Jedi lineage. These Dark Horse works were not only precursors in style and tonebut also they laid the foundation for future expansions of the Star Wars universe, demonstrating the versatility and richness of the world created by George Lucas.

These Dark Horse stories, although removed from the official canon, remain hidden treasures, waiting to be rediscovered by a new generation of fans. They represent not only an important era in comics history, but also an unforgettable legacy within the vast Star Wars galaxy.