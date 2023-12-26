If you are passionate about travel, breathtaking landscapes and exciting adventures, then you are in the right place! In this article, we will take you to discover the most beautiful places in Italy by reporting a fascinating television program that will take you on an unforgettable journey aboard two EVO 5 and EVO 7 cars. This journey will cross the wonderful Italian regions of Abruzzo, Molise, Marche, Umbria, Lazio, Lombardy, Campania and Sicily, in search of hidden beauties and fascinating stories.

Italia on the Road on RaiPlay, the most beautiful places in Italy

“Italia on the Road” is the new TV program on motors visible on on RaiPlayalso in streaming, created and hosted by Metis Di Meo. The format, in collaboration with Aci and Anas, has been available on RaiPlay since December 29th. It is a game travel which highlights the evocative and lesser-known places in Italy, promoting four-wheel tourism and road safety. The first episodes, with Nicolò Galasso as protagonist, are dedicated toAbruzzo ed al Molise and then explore other regions with different famous people. “Italia on the Road” makes use of the collaboration of Aci and Anas as a partner and offers travel tips and information on regional traditions. Sponsor of the program is also DR Automobiles Groupwith some models of brand Evo.

The episodes of “Italia on the Road” debut on RaiPlay on 29 December 2023 while the subsequent ones are released weekly starting from 17 January 2024.

Places to visit in Italy, travel tips

The journey through Italy will begin in enchanting Abruzzo, with its national parks, mountains and breathtaking coastline. We will then continue towards Molise, a region rich in tradition and history. The Marche, with its cities of art and beaches, will be the next stop on the trip, followed by Umbria, a region famous for its natural beauty and enchanting medieval towns. Lazio, with its thousand-year history and its capital Rome, will be an extraordinary experience not to be missed. From the eternal city, the journey will take us towards Lombardy, the region of the great lakes and refined culinary culture.

Discovering the most beautiful places in the regions of Italy

A famous person for each Region

In every episode there is a famous testimonial e linked to the territory who becomes the protagonist, describing his area through his memories and his experiences. But this is not just a journey to discover the most beautiful places in Italy, it is also an opportunity to meet some famous personalities linked to their respective regions. Among the well-known people who will participate in this extraordinary journey, there are the talented singer Sofia Tornambene, the renowned artist Ghemon, the charming actress Laura Adriani, and the entrepreneur and actress Giusy Buscemi, who will guide us through the beauties of Sicily. In Lombardy, we will have the honor of tasting delicacies prepared by chef David Fiordiglio, who will reveal the secrets of Lombard cuisine to us.

“Italia on the Road” is created and hosted by Metis Di Meo

The protagonists move in SUVs EVO 5 e EVO7 of the DR Automobiles Groupe brand. In the first episode from Middle Rock a Bachelors Italia on the Road crosses the Sirente Velino Regional Park and the National Park of Abruzzo, Lazio and Molise. The protagonist of the first episode is Nicolò Galassoknown for the series “Mare Fuori” and current protagonist of the film “Adagio” by Stefano Sollima.

EVO 5 and EVO 7, the protagonists of the journey to discover the most evocative places in Italy

The two cars EVO 5 and EVO 7 will be your traveling companions in this extraordinary adventure. With their on-board comfort and attractive design, these cars are ready to take you around the scenic roads of Italy. They will be the perfect way to explore hidden places, historic cities and breathtaking landscapes.

The protagonists of the Italia on the Road television program travel aboard DR cars, in the photo the EVO7

The first episode was recorded in the territories ofAbruzzo e Molisethen the program will go through the Marche, Umbria, Lazio, Lombardy, Campania and the Sicilyfeaturing well-known figures linked to their respective regions such as singers Sofia Tornambene e Ghemonthe actress Laura Adriani, the actress and entrepreneur Giusy Buscemi in Sicily and the chef David Fiordigilio in Lombardy.

The EVO 5 is the car used in the television program on RaiPlay

Italy to discover

“Tourism is an Italian engine that has always been fundamental for Italy and the world, especially along ignored routes – the words of Angelo Sticchi DamianiPresident of ACI – this is demonstrated by the historical importance of tourism, from the travels of Marco Polo and Christopher Columbus to today's statistics (13% of Italian GDP) with over 54 million national travellers, highlights the need to promote an innovative tourist culture .

Angelo Sticchi Damiani, President of ACI

ACI has been supporting responsible tourism, vital for socio-economic development, for 118 years. In collaboration with RAI, it launches an educational project that enhances those who travel in a sustainable and responsible way, discovering the cultural, naturalistic and food and wine riches of Italy, which are often overlooked.”

“The Anas road and motorway network, thanks to its capillarity throughout the territory, allows you to reach the most beautiful and extraordinary places in our country by attributing a meaning to the road infrastructures that goes beyond the mere place of passage: a vision that simultaneously places the territory and the road, which is not considered just a ribbon of asphalt but a source of knowledge, of sustainable development, are a driving force for the economy and tourism, thus generating new perspectives and possibilities for the future – the words of Edoardo ValentePresident of Anas (Company of the Infrastructure Hub of the FS Italiane Group).

Edoardo Valente, President of Anas (Company of the Infrastructure Hub of the FS Italiane Group)

The road is therefore not only a connection between places and people, but it is also a vehicle of beauty. The “Italia on the Road” project, thanks to the collaboration with Aci and Raiplay, is a further initiative to enhance the Anas brand which promotes knowledge of the national tourist, cultural and food and wine heritage, to bring to light the best know-how of Italy: its territory”.

Car for travelling

“We passionately support Italy, recognizing it as the most beautiful country in the world. Our communication reflects the Italian values ​​of passion, creativity, resourcefulness and tenacity – the words of Massimo Di ToreMarketing and Communications Director of DR.

Massimo Di Tore, Marketing and Communication Director of DR

For years we have placed our cars in iconic Italian contexts, with television commercials shot in cities such as Venice, Rome, Naples, Milan and Trento. We collaborate enthusiastically with Rai Pubblicità and the “Italia On The Road” project, making two models of the EVO range available: the EVO 5 and the EVO 7. These SUVs, equipped with our bi-fuel Thermohybrid system, offer comfort and ideal efficiency for exploring our beautiful country”.

