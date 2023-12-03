In the Catholic tradition, Guardian angels are associated with the signs of the zodiac, These protectors and spiritual guides have the role of helping people throughout their existence. Depending on the date you were born, you can know which of these angels is linked to your sign, as well as the role they play in their company.

Aries

The angel assigned to this sign is Chamuel, who helps people find love, peace and harmony. His name has the meaning of “he who sees God.”

Taurus

Rafael is the angel that accompanies these people, he can help them heal physically, mentally and emotionally. The meaning of his name is “God has healed.”

Gemini

The one who accompanies this sign is Miguel, who has the meaning of “who is like God” and helps to overcome fear and uncertainty.

Cancer

Gabriel is the one who helps this sign find hope and faith, his name means “God is my strength.”

Leo

For them, Uriel is the one who is designated, he can help people find and achieve their goals and dreams. It has the meaning of “fire of God”.

Virgo

Zadkiel is the guardian angel for these people, helping by showing the way to achieve justice and equity. His name means “Justice of God.”

Libra

Anael accompanies these people to help them find love, beauty and harmony. It has the meaning of “grace of God.”

Scorpio

For them, Cassiel is the guardian angel who can mediate overcoming challenges and difficulties. His name expresses the “mystery of God.”

Sagittarius

Jeremiel is the one who helps them find forgiveness and reconciliation. It has the meaning of “God’s mercy.”

Capricorn

Barakiel is the angel who helps them achieve success and prosperity. His name means “blessing of God.”

Aquarium

For them, Asmodel is the one who can help them find inner peace and wisdom. It has the meaning of “God is my strength.”

Fish

Haniel helps them find inspiration and creativity. It means “grace of God.”

