The fauna Pokémon It is full of creatures of different sizes, shapes and stories; and some have a more curious origin than others.

In the fifth generation of Pokémon We met a particularly detailed species: Volcarona, a Bug-type and Fire-type creature.

It turns out that Volcarona is inspired by a 1961 film titled Mothra, the name by which a species of female kaiju (giant monsters that are part of their own genre of films in Japan, which receive the same name) is known. You will be familiar with the Mothra if you are fans of the Godzilla films, since it is the monster that has appeared the most in them (with the exception of Godzilla himself), always as protectors of Japan.

