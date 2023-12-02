Throughout the La Voz 2023 semi-final, we have been putting together a very special playlist. It is a list of songs that make up a legacy of very special memories for the 8 semi-finalists, for the 4 coaches of this edition and, in general, for the history of a program that has already accumulated 10 editions of hits.

In this playlist there are of course songs by Pablo López, Luis Fonsi, Antonio Orozco and Malú, but also others that are part of the sentimental memory of the protagonists of La Voz. For example, the list starts with My Voice, by the group Kingdom, which is an original song composed to be part of the program.

There are also other endearing moments from the show, such as I am what I am, by Gloria Gaynor, which was the first song sung on the show. And do you know which song has been sung the most times on La Voz? Well, it’s Someone Like You, by Adele, a true anthem that several of our talents have dared to play with throughout this year. If we talk about the most sung song in Spanish, we are left with Cai, by Niña Pastori, which has also been very present on our stage.

The Andalusian singer has been one of the guests of the night, adding her voice to that of the talents of the Orozco team: Nereida and Miguel. Her version of Pon que dale was one of the many memorable moments of the night

Another anthem of our music, Diles de Malú, is on our list and yesterday it added a new version on the set of La Voz. The coach went on stage with Larisa and Dária

Enjoy our playlist. We are waiting for you in the grand finale of The Voice.