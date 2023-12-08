If you are a subscriber to EL INFORMADOR, we have great news for you and that is that Now you can enjoy exclusive benefits in cinemas with the CÍRCULO INFORMADOR application such as discounts on tickets and candy stores.

Download the application and start enjoying a unique cinematic experience.

To access your benefits you just have to follow these simple steps:

How to access your discounts?

1. Download the Informer Circle App: If you don’t have our app yet, you can download it from the App Store o Google Play.

2. Log in: Open the app and log in using your subscriber number.

3. Explore Discounts: Browse the entertainment and culture category and click on the option “Cinemas” to discover available offers.

4. Select your Discount: Choose the discount you like the most and follow the instructions to redeem it.

How to use your discount at the cinema?

Buy your ticket: Go to the cinema of your choice and select the movie and time of your choice.

Redeem your Discount: In the purchasing process, select the “Redeem Discount” option and enter the code provided in the App.

Do you have questions or comments?

If you have any questions, concerns or simply want to share your experience, do not hesitate to contact us. You can contact us through our WhatsApp line: 33 3576 9441.

