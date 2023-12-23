It hasn't taken Malú long to complete his team in La Voz All Stars. The coach has achieved four unique voices that have captured her heart.

Four superstars who she fully trusts to become the winner of the first edition of La Voz All Stars. Rafael Ruiz, El Bomba, was the first to join her team and Diana Larios did not hesitate to change teams when choosing the coach.

Finally, Marina Jiménez, who has pierced her skin with her performance, and Besay Pérez, with whom she was greatly surprised when she saw her great change, are the other spectacular voices that are with her and who will fight to be the best of the best.