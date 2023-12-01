At Cinemascomics we analyze the DVD pack of the complete series of The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya. The edition includes its sequel film The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya.

At Cinemascomics we have analyzed the domestic edition of the DVD of the Japanese animated series The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya (Suzumiya Haruhi no Yûutsu). An edition that arrives with a rigid cardboard box and seven discs containing the 28 episodes of the two seasons of the series, broadcast between 2006 and 2009.

This edition also includes the feature film The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya (2010), which continued the story after the anime ended. Yasuhiro Takemoto (Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid) was in charge of directing the episodes and the film, with scripts signed by Fumihiko Shimo (Fairy Tail), based on the work of Nagaru Tanigawa (Black Rock Shooter).

The cult series from the studio Kyoto Animation, responsible for Violet Evergarden, Free! and A Silent Voice, arrives in Spain with Selecta Visión, twenty years after the publication of the first light novel that started it all. The respect and affection shown by the Spanish distributor Selecta Visión, in relation to the original material, is distilled in small details of the design of the cover and the screen printing of the records., trying to add the maximum content in the spectacular A4 size collector’s edition; All this for the enjoyment of fans of this fun series with the most hilarious school club in the history of anime, where Kyon on his first day of class will meet Haruhi Suzumiya and will be carried away by her eccentricities.

Synopsis:

Co-star Kyon tells us first-hand the peculiar story of Haruhi Suzumiya, an eccentric high school student whose only interest in life is to establish contact with some form of life different from those known; which is why she is not used to interacting with others, because humans are of no interest to her, and she is only interested in contacting ghosts, aliens, time travelers and people with paranormal powers. To achieve this, she will form her own club at school: The SOS Brigade.

About the pack

This pack includes both seasons of the series The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya and its sequel film, which is now available on DVD and Blu-Ray Collector’s Edition in Spain, from Selecta Visión. The series is a Japanese production and is available with sound in both the original subtitled version and dubbed into Spanish.

Episodes 1 to 28 of the series are released for the first time on Blu-Ray and on DVD in 16/9 format, with audio in Spanish and Japanese in 2.0 Dolby Digital (series) and 5.1 DTS HD (movie), as well as It has subtitles in Spanish. The series is recommended for ages 12 and up and has a duration of 700 minutes for the series and 129 minutes for the movie.

The seven discs have the name of the series, the smiling face of the protagonist, and a red and white background on each DVD. In turn, the cover is reversible and contains the list of the 28 episodes of the series and the synopsis of each of the chapters, having a differentiated case and disc for the film. The discs are protected by an outer rigid cardboard box, with the image of the main protagonist Haruhi Suzumiya on the cover and with technical information, the synopsis and images of the series on the back cover.

For its part, the A4 collector’s edition includes additional content:

Two additional discs with extra material from the anime and the movie Two books with curiosities, character guides, interviews and illustrations from the series and feature film Posters with art from the series and the movie Set of stickers Collection of maxicards Set of coasters from the series Eight exclusive badges from the edition

Datasheet:

Sound tracks: Spanish and Japanese audio 2.0 Dolby Digital in the series and Spanish and Japanese audio in 5.1 DTS HD in the movieSubtitles: CastellanoNumber of discs: 6 DVDs with the 28 episodes of the series and a DVD with the movieQualification: Not recommended for children under 12 years of ageDirector: Yasuhiro TakemotoStudy: Kyoto AnimationAuthor: Nagaru TanigawaDuration: 829 mins. approx.16/9 formatOriginal title: Suzumiya Haruhi no Yûutsu

Join the SOS brigade with the complete series of The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya and its sequel film, The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya, whose pack is now available on DVD and Blu-Ray Collector’s Edition, thanks to Selecta Visión; You can take it home and watch it as many times as you want, both in the original version with subtitles and dubbed into Spanish.

