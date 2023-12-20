From the first movie released in 1986 to the present with Super Hero in 2022, learn about all the Dragon Ball movies in chronological order in the history of this great saga

The “Dragon Ball” universe: a saga that has captured the imagination of generations. This journey begins in 1986 with “The Legend of the Dragon Xeron” (“Curse of the Blood Rubies”) and continues until 2022 con “Super Hero”. Let's immerse ourselves in this fascinating world, exploring each film in its own right. chronological order and analyzing its impact and place in the rich history of “Dragon Ball.”

The Legend of the Dragon Xeron (1986)

This film is an alternative version of Goku and Bulma's first meeting, differentiating itself from the original anime. Acting more like a abbreviated introduction to the seriesmarked the first contact of “Dragon Ball” with the American publicpaving the way for its popularity in the West.

The Road to Power (1996)

celebrating the tenth anniversary of anime, this film takes up the origins of “Dragon Ball”, mixing elements of the first seasons and the threat of the Red Ribbon Army. Although it does not fit into the official continuity, it serves as a exciting tribute for the fans.

Sleeping Beauty in Evil Castle (1987)

Goku and Krillin, under the tutelage of Master Roshi, embark on a dangerous mission to rescue a princess, facing the evil Lucifer. Although not canon, this adventure provides a Rewarding experience and expands Goku and Krillin's training arc.

The Great Mystical Adventure (1988)

With elements of the Red Ribbon Army Saga and the World Martial Arts Tournament, this film shows us Goku and Krillin in a tournament organized by Emperor Chiaotzu. The plot revolves around the Master Shen's sinister plansoffering a fun and exciting adventure.

“Death zone” serves as a preludio a “Dragon Ball Z”, where Gohan is kidnapped by Garlic Jr., who seeks immortality. Although it has some continuity problems, this film is a Exciting prelude to the epic DBZ sagas.

The World's Strongest (1990)

Goku and the Z Fighters must rescue Bulma and confront Dr. Kochin and Dr. Willow, who are searching for the strongest body for their sinister plans. Located between the Vegeta and Namek sagas, it delivers classic DBZ action.

Introducing Turles, a villainous Saiyan similar to Goku, this film shows a epic fight to save the Earth. Although its location in the timeline is uncertain, it offers spectacular confrontations.

The super warrior Son Goku (1991)

Lord Slug, a Super Namekian, threatens Earth. This film stands out for its excellent action and is notable for being Funimation's first adaptation with American heavy metal musicadding a unique twist to the cinematic experience.

Cooler's Revenge (1991)

After Frieza's defeat, his brother Cooler arrives on Earth seeking revenge. This film features Super Saiyan Goku in action and is notable for being the first DBZ movie with a direct sequel.

stands out for its intrigue and action, located in an indefinite moment after the awakening of the androids and before the perfection of Cell. The presence of Future Trunks and the union of three Super Saiyans against a common enemy They provide a unique cinematic experience.

Cooler's Return (1992)

The planet New Namek is threatened by a amorphous star. Goku and Vegeta, in their first collaboration as Super Saiyans, face Meta-Cooler in a desperate fight for the survival of a planet. This film, located between episodes 130 and 131, shows a notable evolution compared to its predecessor, making it one of the most notable in the series.

Broly: The Legendary Super Saiyan (1993)

The most popular character to emerge from the DBZ movies is introduced: Broly. The plot revolves around Vegeta's summons to lead a new Planet Vegeta and the discovery of a sinister plan orchestrated by Paragas. The magnitude of Broly's power is such that even Vegeta, the prince of the Saiyans, is overwhelmed.

It presents us with a intergalactic martial arts tournament which takes a deadly turn with the appearance of Bojack. Goku's absence places Gohan in the center of the actionallowing you to shine like never before.

Broly – The Return (1994)

It brings us back to villain most loved by fansin a story where Gohan and his brother Goten face the immense and uncontrolled anger of Broly.

The end of the Broly saga, a mad scientist clones Brolycreating a deformed monster that Trunks, Goten and Android 18 must stop before it threatens all life on Earth.

It takes us to a martial arts tournament in the Otherworld, where a powerful multidimensional being emerges. The solution: the fusion of goku and vegetagiving life to Gogeta.

Wrath of the Dragon (1995)

The last story before the arrival of Super shows us the liberation of a mysterious hero and the threat that comes with it, demanding the union of all Saiyans on Earth.

Where our hero faces the threat of Beerus, the God of Destruction, and Goku's quest to achieve the power of a Dios Super Saiyan. This film revitalizes the franchise, linking it with the “Dragon Ball Super” series.

Resurrection ‘F’ (2015)

This installment marks the return of Frieza, an iconic DBZ villain. Resurrected, he seeks revenge for his previous defeat. Goku and his friends, now stronger, face Frieza, who unlocks a new golden transformation. The film was a direct sequel to “Battle of Gods” and stood out for its success in theaters and positive reviews. The story was later expanded in “Dragon Ball Super,” marking the second season of the series.

“Dragon Ball Super: Broly” reintroduces the Legendary Super Saiyan Broly, officially integrating him into the Dragon Ball canon. Frieza recruits Broly and his father, Paragus, in his fight against Goku. The film was a hit at the box office and featured impressive animations. Gogeta, the fusion of Goku and Vegeta from “Fusion Reborn,” is also included in the official canon. “Broly” stood out for meeting fans' expectations, offering an unforgettable cinematic experience.

A “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero”, the focus is on Gohanwho faces the androids of the Red Ribbon Army. The film takes place after “Broly” and focuses on other Z characters and Pan, Gohan's daughter. The reintroduction of Cell as Gohan's archenemy adds a layer of nostalgia and excitement to the plot.