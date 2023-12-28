Big y Vin Diesel (Cordonpress)

After 9 years playing Groot, actor Vin Diesel has been replaced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Vin Diesel and Groot have been inseparable in the Marvel universe since the beginning of Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), but it looks like the voices are changing in the multiverse!

In an episode of season 2 of What would happen if…? (What If…?), we have seen how Fred Tatasciore has replaced Vin Diesel, as Groot. This is very surprising, especially considering the actor's continued presence in the MCU. Since so far he has lent his voice on 8 occasions, combining the films of Guardians of the Galaxy, the Avengers and the Disney Plus short films of I am Groot (not counting his brief appearance in Ralph Breaks the Internet – 2018 ).

Fred Tatasciore is an actor specialized in dubbing animated series and films such as Archer, Invincible, Family Guy, Star Trek: Lower Decks or LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red.

Why has it been replaced?

The exclusion of Vin Diesel is intriguing, especially when other Marvel actors have returned to voice animated variants of their characters. Although the Hollywood star has recently faced accusations of sexual assault, it is unlikely that this influenced the decision, since filming for What If…? (What If…?) were made before the accusations arose. So it is probably a matter of the actor's own agenda.

Will he return to the MCU?

Aside from the fact that Groot has his participation in What would happen if…? and his own short films, for now we don't know if he will return to films. Since there are no plans for new installments of Guardians of the Galaxy, but that does not mean that they can have any special participation in Avengers: Secret Wars. It will be at that moment when we will know if Marvel Studios will have Vin Diesel again or if it has permanently replaced him.

