Four months have passed since its launch and after thousands of players dedicated hundreds of hours to it, Baldur's Gate 3 continues to surprise them. Something that was evident again when a fan of the Larian Studios RPG said that he had found an NPC unknown to him and the vast majority of players, some of whom had even spent more than 700 hours playing the game.

Before I continue telling you about the discovery, We must warn that we are going to tell spoilers for the story of Act 3 of Baldur's Gate 3.

This discovery is Marvin, a talking skull that you can find during the adventure in Act 3 and that you will only be able to see if you end up in jail, since in fact, if you visit the dungeon without being a prisoner, Marvin will not talk to you. And the function of the skull is to offer your character a way out of prison, something that is common in Baldur's Gate 3, since there is always a way to escape from prison.

Marvin provides one of these solutions, as the player with the nickname Theownerer7 tells us on Reddit, posing some puzzles that if you solve them, boost you with speed and invisibility, making your escape easier. There is a slight problem with this though, as if you fail, the talking skull teleports you right next to the guards.

This curious NPC has already begun to generate its fandom within the RPG, as can be read in the comments of the Reddit post, especially by the majority of players who have overlooked it and now just want to come across it. One of them referring to a song called “Marvin, I Love You”, which in turn references “The Hitchhicker's Guide to the Galaxy”.

And to end up in jail in Act 3, things have to go wrong and most players could simply make their game worse, which has surely prevented many from running into Marvin. But now, with the new hard mode without saving, players now discover new content that they previously avoided with the tactic of “save scumming” or saving before an action that could cause them to lose progress or something interesting in the story. One of these things or characters is Marvin, who amazed even those who have been playing for a long time, investing hundreds of hours in Baldur's Gate 3, like one fan who states: “Almost 730 hours and no, NO, I DIDN'T FIND MARVIN. What the hell am I still missing in this game? What is this? What is Marvin? Where's Marvin? When is Marvin?”