Digital platforms are great, but they are not perfect and always depend on the state of the servers or on something not failing at the least expected moment. Right now, one of the most important platforms in the world, especially for gaming communities, is experiencing problems.

Discord crashes worldwide

For a few minutes now, users of the digital and online platform Discord They began to report access problems or failures in the servers that host their groups and communities. After a review in our case, Discord It indicates the inability to connect to the server due to a “temporary interruption.” The detail is that it is not a case in a single place since the failure is occurring worldwide.

According to reports collected by the site Downdetector, shortly after 5:30 PM the widespread Discord failures began and have increased to the point that it has become a trend on social networks. After all, it is Friday and many users are connected, including several gaming communities that communicate through this platform thanks to the support provided by the consoles.

So far, the official Discord channels on social networks have not mentioned anything about the failure, so we have to wait for them to resolve the problem or report if it is something serious or temporary. In the meantime, we recommend that you update your access to Discord if you do it from a browser or be aware of the application that, visually, will show you whether or not there is already access to the servers.

