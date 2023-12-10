Winning in Formula 2 does not always guarantee an opportunity to make the big leap towards Formula 1. An aspect that Theo Pourchaire is also aware of who, after winning the title in the preparatory category in his third year, hoped to finally be able to crown the his dream and move up to the senior category.

The French driver won the title in the last race of the season, beating competition from Frederick Vesti, who had managed to keep the fight open at least until the final weekend of the championship.

Pourchaire is part of the Sauber Academy, but the Formula 1 team has decided to renew Guanyu Zhou’s agreement for another year, while Valtteri Bottas’ seat has never been in question having signed a multi-year contract when he chose to settle down with the Swiss team. The Frenchman will continue to be part of the Hinwil team as a simulator and reserve driver, undoubtedly not the role he dreamed of, so he has also turned to other opportunities in the world of motorsport, including Super Formula.

Theo Pourchaire during the tests dedicated to young drivers with Alfa Romeo

Pourchaire will thus be the third consecutive driver not to immediately move up to Formula 1 after winning the title of the preparatory category, as happened to Oscar Piastri and Felipe Drugovich, champions in the 2021 and 2022 seasons respectively. If the Australian after a year of break he still managed to find a good seat in F1 by signing for McLaren, the Brazilian had to settle for the reserve role in Aston Martin and his promotion seems very unlikely.

Speaking on the sidelines of the FIA ​​awards gala in Baku, where he received the trophy for success in Formula 2, Pourchaire admitted he was disappointed not to have found a seat in the top flight, not least because he respected the goal he had I imposed the Sauber Academy: “I think I’m the third F2 champion in a row not to be promoted to F1. Which, it can happen. It’s not because you’re an F2 champion that you’ll have a place in F1.”

“But I’m disappointed, to be honest. Because I’m an F2 champion, I’ve had good results in the past. I did my best. The goal that the Sauber Academy had given me was to win the championship and I did that. Done”.

In reality, initially Pourchaire didn’t even want to participate in the 2023 F2 season but, pushed by Sauber and the lack of alternatives, he then decided to face a third year in the cadet category, in which he then won the title. For next year, clearly, he will not be able to return to Formula 2 again, given that he is also prohibited by the regulations, so in the meantime he will have to find an alternative category that can be reconciled with his commitments as a Sauber reserve.

Stefano Domenicali, CEO of Formula 1 with Sébastien Philippe, ART Grand Prix, and Théo Pourchaire, Champion of the FIA ​​Formula 2 Championship for Drivers Champion of the FIA ​​Formula 2 Championship for Teams Champion of the FIA ​​Formula 2 Championship

The most concrete option is that of the Super Formula, of which he took part in the tests in recent days and which the leaders of the Swiss team themselves had identified as a possibility: “I would like to participate in a championship next year”, said Pourchaire , who could follow other drivers, such as Stoffel Vandoorne, Pierre Gasly and Liam Lawson, who emigrated to Japan after their experience in Formula 2. Curiously this year we will also see the reverse path, because Ritomo Miyata, 2023 Super champion Formula, will fly to Europe for its first season in the category preceding Formula 1.

“I did the Super Formula tests because, unfortunately, I won’t be on the Formula 1 grid next year, which is disappointing because it would be a dream to become a Formula 1 driver. As a Formula 2 champion, I think I deserved the seat, but that’s how it went. I think Super Formula is a great category, the people are fantastic, there’s a different culture. The cars are fast, I also discovered Suzuka, which is an incredible track, so fast and difficult I spoke to some Formula 1 drivers before going there and they all told me that Suzuka was a fantastic track and, after driving there, I think it’s one of the best in the world.”

Generally, Formula 1 teams set up a test program for their talents, such as Alpine with Oscar Piastri and Jack Doohan, or Ferrari with the young people from the FDA. However, not all teams have the resources to undertake such an extensive program of private testing, unless there is a sponsor to support everything: “Driving in an F1 for a few days of testing is nice, but it costs a lot and all Formula 1 teams can afford it. So, unfortunately, I think that won’t be the case for me with the Sauber Academy. So I will try to find a place in a good championship. So Super Formula I think is the best option for me.”

Formula 2 champion Theo Pourchaire, ART Grand Prix

Reflecting on the fact that it is the third year in a row that the F2 winner will not make the big leap, Pourchaire believes it is a mix of bad luck and a systemic problem with the sport: “I think it’s a bit of both. It’s a a bit of the wrong time, the wrong place, probably. Because next year there is no space in F1. Of course I think that at the end of 2024 there will be many drivers without contracts, but I won’t race in F2. That’s why I want to continue to race and also demonstrate to the Formula 1 paddock that I am capable of being very fast and that I deserve a place there.”

Many of the doubts about Pourchaire and Drugovich arise from the fact that they won the title in their third year in the category, among other things without impressing as other riders did in the past, such as Piastri, triumphant on his debut. In recent seasons the transalpine rider had shown encouraging signs from a speed point of view, but without being able to find good consistency. This year the opposite happened, because Pourchaire showed greater consistency in his results, but only won one race, right at the start of the championship.

However, according to Pourchaire himself, having won the title in only his third participation should not be seen as a negative element: “Certainly a Formula 2 champion normally deserves a place in F1, because even if he won in his third season we saw how Felipe Drugovich, I think in FP1, is always very fast. He is ready to get into an F1 car. So I think he deserves a place in F1 too. But that’s how it is. We have to be realistic and if there are no seats free, it’s part of motorsport.”

