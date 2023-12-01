Since it was announced by CD Projekt Red, The Witcher 4 has generated a lot of expectation among fans of the saga, especially among those who loved the last installment, The Witcher 3. A development in which, according to recent reports, the studio has been concerned fully and now, director Sebastian Kalemba has delivered some statements that fuel the hype, one of them that has been interpreted as a possible return of Geralt of Rivia, this after the statements of the voice actor of the witcher who suggested that he would not be in the next game.

So far, leaks have indicated that the fourth part of the video game series could have the name Polaris, being in development for quite some time. Just remember that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is already eight years old, so it is not so far-fetched to think that this project has been in the works for almost a decade. And although fans of The Witcher, both the literary saga and the video game saga, have had plenty to entertain themselves during these years, thinking that productions like Netflix’s The Witcher have been released and an animated version is on the way, many They need to see a new game.

Something that has begun to have a clear direction, now that CD Projekt Red has finally completed a cycle with Cyberpunk 2077, which can finally be said to be an excellent product and has had a resounding success thanks to its new DLC. Thanks to that, it was confirmed that the rest of that team had begun working on Polaris, which Kalemba said will be an excellent “entry point” for new fans, delivering a statement that has sparked the interest of many. The creative has said: “I think I can say that it will be an excellent entry point for many players, not forgetting the long-time fans who still want to follow Geralt’s adventures.”

And this “following the adventures” has begun to create waves of speculation that it would be possible to see Geralt again, perhaps with this beloved character at the center again, even as flashbacks. Something that to calm the waters (or not so much because perhaps it is an attempt to mislead us), is totally contrary to what Geralt’s voice actor, Doug Cockle, has stated, who told IGN that although he does not have any inside information about The Witcher 4, assured that: “Their focus for the game will not be Geralt. They’ve said that, so I’m very excited to see what their focus is. I have ideas, but that’s it.” Many have deduced from these statements that Geralt would no longer be in the game’s sequel.

So for now we just have to wait for precise information about the game to be revealed soon, since we have only had a simple image as a preview that shows a Witcher medallion in the snow. Something that I unfortunately have to tell you could take a while, since Sebastian Kalemba himself announced that: “The Witcher 4 will not be released for a few years, and a lot of time will have passed since the previous one,” adding that because of this, they cannot address only the public that is already a fan of the saga. “We must also build a new community,” he commented.

