In an interview with Sky News Arabia, Krajirjian, who participated in the summit as part of the Lebanese delegation, praised the historic decision reached by the work of COP28 on its first day, after it approved the activation of the Loss and Damage Fund, with the aim of compensating the countries most affected by climate change.

Kragerdjian described the step as historic in the direction of easing tensions related to financing between the countries of the North and South.

She said from Dubai: “We will hold special meetings this weekend with Arab youth groups from various countries, most notably Tunisia, Yemen, Lebanon, Morocco, Egypt and Syria.”

She referred to “environmental policies in the Arab Reform Initiative,” and Kragerdjian explained that “the aim of the move is to introduce the concepts of politics and justice into the program, especially since most countries are not negatively affected by emissions to the same extent.”

The spokeswoman explained that Lebanon sent a delegation to attend COP28 despite all the problems it faces, headed by caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, accompanied by Environment Minister Nasser Yassin, and including about 140 people concerned with environmental affairs and the climate change file.

She added: “Justice must be achieved in this conference. Countries concerned with climate change and environmental pollution must contribute quickly to -+* financing projects or items issued by the summit, especially since these countries, most notably the United States and the European Union countries, bear historical responsibility for This pollution, and what is required is to achieve justice between countries and societies.”

Kragerdjian expected that the World Bank would be one of the most prominent funders of the conference, along with civil society, which will also participate and discuss in the COP28 Conference of the Parties.

World leaders are discussing the climate change crisis at the United Nations summit hosted by Dubai between November 30 and December 12.