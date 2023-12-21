The hack and leak that impacted Insomniac Games joins a recent list of cyber attacks against video game companies. The scandal was the topic of the week, but something that many agreed on was the damage this causes to workers. Proof of this are the statements of Dinga Bakaba, head of Arkane Lyon.

The director of Marvel's Blade is upset by the hack against Insomniac and its leaks

Before Insomniac was a victim of the hack, the hype was on Arkane Lyon's side when Marvel's Blade was confirmed, a project that puts the Bethesda and Xbox studio in the same line of superhero video games. However, in a matter of days the French studio became closer to Insomniac due to what this PlayStation studio had suffered and the general director of the Marvel vampire slayer game, Dinga Bakaba, came out in defense and attacked these types of acts.

The director of Marvel's Blade criticized the leaks and their impact on workers

In this regard, the creative shared an anecdote that the Arkane Lyon team experienced when faced with the possibility of information being leaked about Marvel's Blade: “my team and I have been terrified that there would be a leak before the announcement. When rumors began to circulate, “I had my first physical symptoms of stress in decades and had nightmares every night. This kind of thing hurts, Insomniac deserves our decency, attention and support.”

Dinga Bakaba exposed the damage that workers suffer when their projects are leaked

Subsequently, the head of Arkane Lyon recalled that the protagonists and main people affected by the leaks are the workers who create the video games, and nothing more: “games are made by people. People who care about how their work, the fruit of their guts, sweat and sacrifices, reaches the eyes of those for whom they make it: the players. We are not PR firms, we are not our companies. We care about our games. A development roadmap is not a marketing plan , is a representation of our goals as creators, artists, engineers, producers and quality control. Leaks impact us, forcing us to change plans, discard ideas, create assets for new beats or answer concerns that should not exist. It affects our health, our jobs”.

