Filmmaker Christopher Landon abandons directing Scream 7, a film that has already faced the departures of actresses Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega.

Since Scream 7 was announced last June, there have been several changes in production, with both of its leads leaving the film. Now its director, Christopher Landon, is also officially leaving the project.

The filmmaker, especially known for having directed horror and comedy films: Happy death day (2017) and its sequel, Happy death day 2 (2019), was going to lead the new movie Screambut in the last few hours he has announced through the social networks his change of plans.

“I suppose now is as good a time as any to announce that I have formally left Scream 7 weeks ago,” he wrote. Christopher Landon. “This will disappoint some people and make others happy.”

“It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare“added the one who would have been the director of Scream 7. “And my heart broke for all the people involved. All. But it's time to move on.”

“I have nothing more to add to the conversation, except that I hope Wes's legacy thrives. and rise above the din of a divided world. What he and Kevin created is something incredible and I felt honored to be able to bask, even briefly, in its brilliance,” said Christopher Landon.

Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega also leave Scream 7

The announcement of the departure of the director of Scream 7 is followed by the dismissal of Melissa Barrerathe protagonist of the two previous installments of the saga, after her comments against Israel that crossed the line of anti-Semitism.

And the departure of Jenna Ortega, another of the stars of the latest films, who could not continue with the production of Scream 7 due to scheduling problems with the second season of Wednesday for Netflix.