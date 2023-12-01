Suara.com – Bunga Citra Lestari alias BCL and Tiko Aryawardhana or Tiko Wardhana will get married at Amankila Resort, Karangasem, Bali. This sacred moment took place on Saturday (2/12/2023).

Journalist monitoring Suara.com at the location, the wedding venue for Bunga Citra Lestari and Tiko Aryawardhana is a luxury resort. From the entrance, visitors will be greeted with lights under the trees.

Bunga Citra Lestari and Tiko Aryawardhana’s wedding location at Amankila Resort, Karangasem, Bali on Friday (1/12/2023) (Suara.com/Rena Pangesti)

The small asphalt road goes uphill, becoming the main access to Amankila Resort. On the left and right sides, the trees are quite dense.

Arriving at the top, you will see views of the sea from a distance. Although arriving here, people will be presented with views of hills and rice fields.

A few meters from the asphalt road, there is a security post. The portal is also guarded and not just anyone can enter.

A security officer said that BCL and Tiko Aryawardhana’s wedding ceremony should not be covered by journalists.

“It’s not allowed, it’s not possible here (the security post) either,” said a security officer to journalists Suara.comFriday (1/12/2023).

The officer was also silent when asked what time Bunga Citra Lestari and Tiko Aryawardhana’s wedding would be held.

“We’re just guarding here. (Information about BCL and Tiko’s marriage) we don’t know,” he said.

Bunga Citra Lestari and Tiko Aryawardhana’s wedding was very secretive. There is minimal information regarding this happy news from various sources.

Bunga Citra Lestari has not updated her posts on Instagram recently. The mother of one only changed her bio, removing the name ‘Sinclair’.

For your information, this is Bunga Citra Lestari’s second marriage. She was previously married to Ashraf Sinclair and had one child.

However, in February 2020, Ashraf Sinclair died. During this time, Bunga Citra Lestari chose to be a widow.

Four years before Ashraf Sinclair left, Bunga Citra Lestari finally decided to remarry.

The figure who later became Bunga Citra Lestari’s companion was Tiko Aryawardhana, who had the status of a widower.