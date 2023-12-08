The Game Awards announces Jurassic Park: Survival in an impressive trailer.

Jurassic Park: Survival will be available for Xbox X and S, PlayStation 5 and PC

Even dinosaurs have had their moment at a gala as important as tonight at The Game Awards. Jurassic Park: Survival has presented its surprising trailer full of threats. Players will be able to return to Isla Nublar just after the events of the Jurassic Park movie that was released in 1993. In this first-person adventure you will have to survive as InGen scientistthe Dra. Maya Joshiwho was never able to escape the dangers found on Isla Nublar.

It will be a video game full of action and adventure dedicated to a single player in which players will be able to discover a story never told before. Through exciting encounters, experience the wonders and danger of dinosaurseach with their own distinctive behaviors that will adapt to the behavior of each type of player:

Jurassic Park: Survival has announced that it will be available for next generation consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox X|S, as well as on PC. No release date has been set yet.

