The Dino Crisis Remake project has a demo that can now be tested, the project is made with the Unreal Engine 4 graphics engine from Epic Games.

Los fans from Dino Crisis they dream of a remake in PCSteam Deck, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch, only one of them got tired of waiting and has taken Unreal Engine 4 into his own hands.

As reported by DSOGaming, the user xHARDHeMPuS has released a very early version – which in fact is still being developed – of what would be a future Dino Crisis remake en Unreal Engine 4.

In essence, this project recreates some of the first stages of the Capcom game and it can even be seen in a video that this person has published on YouTube.

In the demo you can even solve some puzzles from the well-known dinosaur game and it contains some scenes from the game in real time.

Since we are talking about a remake fan de Dino Crisisbetter to lower expectations a little, especially as one finds out editor and developer of the original game.

The cover of the original on PS1 with Regina is back

But also because it is a fan project and as such it has deficiencies that would not be in AAA, also taking into account that it is still in development and may present playable errors.

Although the truly surprising thing about project that xHARDHeMPuS is planningis that it has recreated numerous scenarios from the game that started the trilogy.

Seeing the entire game in full 3D is impressive, especially for those who consider that Dino Crisis 2 is the only sequel it deserves and Dino Crisis 3 never existed.

Another of these fans was also very tired when he decided create your own return of Dino Crisis as a new game within DOOM 2.

For this reason and with all the steps that we have already left you, each person interested in this project can try out what this is like. fan remake of the Capcom game.

Dino Crisis returns thanks to a fan and brings back Capcom's work in Unreal Engine 4who is going to try it at this precise moment?