The lady of football comes to visit us and tells her story: “Aria melts when she looks at her father. Federica Pellegrini guest on ‘Mamma dilettante’, she is ready to be a mother. Leao amuses me, he’s also fantastic with a smile. And I dream of interviewing Messi”

Michela Cuppini

December 10, 2023 (change at 11:30) – MILAN

Diletta Leotta

Face of Dazn

Born in Catania on 16 August 1991, since August she has been the mother of Aria, born to Loris Karius, Newcastle goalkeeper. You work at Dazn and Radio 105

She’s no longer an amateur mom anymore. Little Aria is about to turn 4 months old and she, Diletta Leotta, is doing great. The diaper change seen by Pio and Amedeo is a distant memory, the Lady of football now juggles it perfectly, so much so that between one match and another she is ready to start again with her vodcast and podcast “Mamma Dilettante”. As in the first season, there will be 10 episodes produced by Dopcast which from 18 December, every Monday and Thursday, will see the Dazn presenter discuss the topic of parenting with many guests, many also from the world of sport.

Diletta, in the first episode Federica Pellegrini will be your guest and she will become a mother in a few days.

“Yes, I found her ready and very prepared. As an athlete she is used to planning everything down to the smallest detail, but in certain things it is impossible to have control. She will try the water birth because that is her element. It was nice to leave with her because I saw myself again.”

How much has your life changed with Aria’s arrival?

“Totally and for the better. Now there is more in everything I do. When I come home and see her smile it gives me incredible energy. With her every day is a discovery.”

Speaking of discoveries: what was your first thought when you found out you were pregnant?

“‘S…, what do I do now?’” It’s a surreal moment. This ‘what do I do now?’ it lasts until the sixth month, when you begin to understand that there is a life inside you.”

How did you tell your partner Loris Karius this?

“I video called him, then I looked at the test and I fell silent. I didn’t speak anymore. He asked me what had happened, but I didn’t have the strength to answer, so I turned the phone over and showed him the result.”

“Amazing, they are in love. Loris is very sweet and Aria melts when she looks at him. Not to mention the fact that they are identical, same face.”

He continues to play for Newcastle, how does he divide it?

“He takes a lot of planes. As soon as he has a day he leaves and even comes for just 24 hours.”

What if an Italian club came forward in this transfer window?

“I hope so. He has another year on his contract and is fine at Newcastle, but whoever does this job always has his suitcase packed. I would understand any move, but I hope he can get closer.”

Do you dream of a large family like yours?

“Two children yes, but four becomes difficult.”

How was it going back to work a month after giving birth?

“The first few weeks as a mother are a mess, you live in a bubble. Going back to the field helped me tell myself “ok, it’s still me”.

The interview that amused you the most?

“The one with Totti made me laugh so much. Francesco is a stand-up comedian disguised as a footballer.”

What do you dream of doing?

“I’ll say three: Messi, Beckham and Guardiola.”

Inter or Juve, who is the favorite for the Scudetto?

“Inter’s squad is superior, but I believe that this year Juve has something more. And then the cups take away energy and the Bianconeri can only concentrate on the championship. I enjoy what Marotta calls ‘the rebound game’, the dribble the responsibility on who has to win.”

“I think it has lost the magic of two years ago.”

Is it right to move forward with Pioli?

“Yes, let’s not forget that he led a very young team to the Scudetto. He was able to bring together experienced players and young talents. Pioli knows how to win, if I were in Milan I would hold on to him.”

You know Ibrahimovic well, how would you see him joining the club?

“I think Zlatan would gladly return to the pitch, but time cannot be stopped. Ibra creates ambition and for Milan having him in the club would be fundamental.”

Which player do you like most in Serie A?

“I enjoy Leao, he is extraordinary and has a unique way of running. And then that smile while he plays is fantastic. Kvaratskhelia is also beautiful to watch. Among the number 9s I say Osimhen and Thuram.”

Spalletti took us to the European Championships, what do you think of the coach?

“Luciano is the perfect coach for the national team. He is a gentleman with a peasant spirit. He is someone who lives for football. I hope that with him on the bench we will be the team to beat again.”

“I’m focused on football, but entertainment is also up my alley. It’s something I already do on Radio 105, maybe I’ll have the opportunity to bring it to TV. In private life, however, marriage is in the plans. One day we’ll get there , but now there’s Aria and everything fades into the background.”

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED