National chaos for the out of service of the digital PA electronic invoicing following a ransomware attack that hit the WestPolethe company that manages the services of Digital PA and blocked the administrative activity of many companies, public administrations, municipalities, etc.

Numerous reports have arrived at Newsauto from companies in the sector, car dealerships, mechanics and workshops that are unable to use the digital electronic invoicing service. There are cases of car dealers who are unable to deliver the cars because they are unable to issue the sales invoice.

Electronic invoicing malfunctions

The first reports were made by Studio Fazio Masala of Rome and the Municipality of Rietiwho reported the first interruptions of some services due to the blocking of the Digital PAwhich was also followed by numerous reports received by the Newsauto editorial staff from companies in the automotive sector, car dealerships, mechanics, workshops that are unable to use the electronic invoicing service, such as dealers who have sold cars and are unable to issue an invoice to their customers.

Digital PA out of order, electronic invoicing does not work

Electronic invoicing does not work. In practice it is not possible for many companies to use it from December 8th of the mandatory electronic invoicing service which provides for the sending of the invoice within 10 days of the provision of services and collection. It is not even possible to consult and receive invoices from the SDI.

Companies and institutions without the possibility of using electronic invoicing services

They use this service the Revenue Agency, Sogin (the company responsible for the disposal of Italian nuclear plants)the Public Administration (including the Municipalities), the Quirinale, the Istat, the National Anti-Corruption Authority, the Authority for Communications Guarantees, the Superior Council of the Judiciary, the Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment, the Ministry of the Environment, the Welfare Fund for the staff of the Ministry of Economy, the Bank of Italy, the general command of the Carabinieriil Veneto Regional Councilthe Belluno Dolomites National Park Authority, the Regional Authority for the Right to University Education of Pavia, the Regional Agency for Agricultural Services of Lombardy and the Regional Agency for the Protection of the Environment of Lombardy, the Accademia della Crusca, the Special Superintendence for the Colosseum, the Sicilian Motorway Consortium, the Maddalena Archipelago National Park, the Regional Authority for the Right to Education of Messina and the Aspromonte National Park Authority, Services of Urbi registry, Municipalities of Lecco, Imperia, Cernusco sul Naviglio, Samarate, Valtellina mountain community of Tirano, union of the hilly municipalities of Vergante, Castellone, Arese, La Spezia, Ortobello, Isola del Giglio, Fiumicino, Falconara Marittima, Foligno, Cagliari , Carbonia, Villaricca, Ischia and Ascoli Piceno. As well as the provincial administrations of Brescia, Lecco, Lodi, Massa Carrara and Macerata. And many other institutes and companies.

Cyber ​​attack on the Digital PA, ransomware

L’cyber attack a Westpole, a company that provides services to PA Digitale, forced the latter to interrupt its services from 8 December. The affected company stated that its entire IT infrastructure was compromised, probably due to a ransomware attack with the encryption of its entire IT infrastructure, which was thus compromised.

Il ransomware is a type of malware that blocks access to the victim's data or device and threatens to keep it locked, or worse, unless the victim pays a ransom. Ransomware encrypts device data making it unreadable without a decryption key. To make the data available again, hackers usually require the victim to pay a ransom in exchange for the key. However, paying the ransom is not always guaranteed to recover your data. There have been cases where cybercriminals disappeared with the money without providing the decryption key.

Digital PA

What is Digital PA

PA Digitale spa is a company of the Buffetti Group which in turn has many public bodies as customers. Digital PA is the set of activities, processes and services that allow public administrations to use digital technologies to improve their efficiency, effectiveness and transparency. Digital PA is promoted by the Department for Digital Transformation of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, which has developed the Three-Year Plan for IT in Public Administration (Three-Year Plan 2022-2024).

Below are the communications sent by Buffetti and Daylog to their customers on December 10th

The communication sent to customers by the Buffetti company that uses digital PA services

Dear Customer,

we confirm that we are working for restore operation.

In the next few hours, the progressive reactivation of the automatic sending and receiving of invoices is expected, however, as we are not yet able to guarantee a precise time, we remind you that, if you find yourself in a situation of urgency in sending the invoices, you can use temporarily the portal “Invoices and Fees” of the Revenue Agency.

In any case, we would like to inform you that, in relation to the exceptional nature of what happened, we have promptly sent official communication all’Revenue Agency to request an exemption from the current deadlines related to the transmission of invoices. We will provide you with further details shortly.

Thanking you for your understanding, we apologize for the inconvenience caused.

Buffetti Software Assistance

The communication sent to customers by the Dylog company that uses digital PA services

Dear Customer,

due to an outage of the cloud service provider Westpole, the electronic transmission services of electronic invoices are temporarily suspended. The normal operation of the management software is guaranteed.

Therefore, for reasons NOT related to our applications, we are currently unable to estimate the precise times for resolution, however we are working without limits on time and resources with the supplier to restore operations as quickly as possible.

We will ensure that you receive further news and operational information by tomorrow Monday 11/12.

Thanking you for your understanding,

We apologize for the inconvenience caused.

